German Facility Management Market Report 2021-2025: Long-term Opportunities with Workplace Optimisation and WCM, Energy Management, Data Analytics, Technical (Hard) Services, & Service Integration

COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The German FM market saw a revenue drop of 7.1% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021 or early 2022.

Germany is the second-largest market for FM in Europe (after the UK) and is one of the fastest growing markets. It will present strong opportunities to incumbent suppliers, as well as attract new entrants from outside the country. The German FM market has the highest potential among all European markets but is underpenetrated due to high reliance on in-house FM. The market will witness good growth in the coming years.

Meanwhile, with FM services commoditising and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and M&A activities will continue.

Healthcare, government, and education will be the fastest-growing customer segments during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth. There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as technology and new business models disrupt the German market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the German Facility Management Market

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

German FM Market in Numbers

COVID-19 Impact on Market Growth

'Respond, Reset, and Rebound' From COVID-19

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions

Key Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

FM Market Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, FM Market

FM Market Dynamics in Germany

Market Growth Trends

Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Key Competitors in the FM Market by Segment

Key Growth Metrics for the FM Market

Growth Drivers for the FM Market

Growth Restraints for the FM Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Revenue Forecast, FM Market

COVID-19-Main Areas of Impact

The German FM Market Universe

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model, FM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, FM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model, FM Market

German FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector, FM Market

COVID-19-Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector

Revenue by Service Type, FM Market

Revenue by Service Subtype, FM Market

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, FM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type, FM Market

COVID-19-Impacts and Risks by Service Type, FM Market

Competitive Environment

Market Share, FM Market

Respond Phase-Short-term Opportunities

Reset Phase-Medium-term Opportunities

Rebound Phase-Long-term Opportunities

5. Companies to Action

Companies to Action, FM Market

6. Growth Opportunities-Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2-PPE for Workers

Growth Opportunity 3-Back to Work (Re-entry)

Growth Opportunity 4-Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5-Switching On

7. Growth Opportunities-Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Organisational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2-Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3-Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4-Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5-Contactless Services

8. Growth Opportunities-Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4-Technical (Hard) Services

Growth Opportunity 5-Service Integration

9. Appendix

