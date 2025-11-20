German Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and State Modernization, Dr. Karsten Wildberger, and IBM Executives inaugurate IBM German Headquarters and Technology Campus in Ehningen

IBM Technology Campus: IBM's new German headquarters, the IBM Technology Campus in Ehningen, features a modern and collaborative working environment, state-of-the-art technical infrastructure and stunning architecture.





EHNINGEN, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) has inaugurated the company's new German Headquarters and Technology Campus in Ehningen, Germany. Ana Paula Assis, IBM Senior Vice President & Chair EMEA and Growth Markets, and Wolfgang Wendt, Chairman of the Management Board of IBM Deutschland GmbH, together with 450 political and business leaders, opened the new campus.

From left to right: Wolfgang Wendt, Chairman of the Management Board of IBM Deutschland GmbH; Thomas Strobl, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for Digitization; Ana Paula Assis, IBM Senior Vice President & Chair EMEA and Growth Markets; Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and State Modernization, Municipalities of the State of Baden-Württemberg (Credit: IBM)

Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and State Modernization, Thomas Strobl, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for Digitization and Municipalities of the State of Baden-Württemberg, as well as members of parliament from the federal and state governments and other local political representatives were all present.

IBM Technology Campus – A Marketplace of Ideas

The IBM Technology Campus is located adjacent to the existing IBM Quantum Data Center in Ehningen, bringing together the IBM German Headquarters, Research and Development, and the newly designed IBM Innovation Studio under a single roof.

A total of 3,500 modern and collaborative workstations are available in the four buildings for IBM employees, partners and companies.

Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization Dr. Karsten Wildberger: "The new IBM Technology Campus sends a strong signal for Germany as a location for innovation. IBM stands for technological excellence and global networking like no other company. This center for AI, quantum computing, and cloud technology is creating a place where the future is being shaped. Investments like this strengthen our digital innovation and ensure competitiveness and prosperity. I am delighted to be here today, where digitalization and progress are visibly converging."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Digitalization and Municipalities of the State of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl: "The opening of the new IBM German headquarters in Ehningen proves IBM's confidence in Baden-Württemberg as a business and technology location. This underlines the attractiveness of our country for innovative companies and shows that we offer good conditions for research, development and digital innovations. Nationwide, no other state invests as much money in research and development as Baden-Württemberg. We are drivers of innovation – and companies like IBM make a significant contribution to this."

Wolfgang Wendt, Chairman of the Management Board of IBM Deutschland GmbH and General Manager DACH: "Our new IBM Technology Campus in Ehningen highlights the importance of Germany as a technology location for IBM and our deep connection to the region. With 115 years of presence in the German market, we will continue to build towards the future with our resilient architectures, sovereign AI and hybrid cloud approach - contributing to Germany's digital autonomy and economic well-being. We also have a strong research and development component here with laboratories and quantum computers, large local cloud data centers and additional planned investments into the billions by the 2030s. IBM is also building the workforce of tomorrow with a comprehensive range of training courses in close cooperation with universities and vocational academies."

Modern architecture for collaborative work

The campus was designed by the architectural firm Kadawittfeldarchitektur, with interiors embedding IBM's Workplace standards, crafted by the architectural company Ippolito Fleitz Group. Both companies are internationally recognized for their excellence and recipients of numerous prestigious awards.

The campus structures are thoughtfully arranged around a central marketplace featuring open spaces and recreation zones. This vibrant hub fosters collaboration among employees from research and development, consulting, sales and administrative functions enabling the exchange of ideas in a dynamic and flexible working environment. The new building offers adaptable areas for diverse business needs with interconnected walking paths and green spaces creating a modern, inspiring and pleasant working environment.

IBM Think on Tour

This year's IBM Think on Tour was the first event at the new IBM Technology Campus the day of its inauguration. High-profile decisionmakers from the business and public sector strategized about how to best leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and hybrid cloud technologies.

About IBM

IBM is one of the world's leading companies in the fields of hybrid cloud and AI as well as consulting. We help customers in more than 175 countries gain insights from their data, optimize business processes, reduce costs, and gain competitive advantage in their industries. Thousands of government agencies and enterprises in critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on the hybrid cloud platform from IBM and Red Hat OpenShift to deliver their digital transformation quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting provide open and flexible options for our customers. All of this is underpinned by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. For more information, see https://www.ibm.com/de-de.

