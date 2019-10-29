German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Travels to Boston as Germany Closes out Year-Long Celebration of German-American Friendship

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The German Federal Foreign Office (FFO), the Goethe-Institut, and the Federation of German Industry (BDI), today announce that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will attend a joint concert on October 31 by the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as he celebrates the official end of Wunderbar Together, the Year of German-America Friendship.

The world-renowned orchestras in Leipzig and Boston have had close ties for over 100 years, including a common conductor, Andris Nelsons, since 2017. The orchestras will take the stage together for the first time in Boston, a highly anticipated concert that will bring Wunderbar Together to life, in recognition of the end of the campaign and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9. This is an especially meaningful anniversary for the Gewandhausorchester, as Leipzig was one of the largest cities in the former German Democratic Republic and the cradle of the peaceful revolution. The concerts will not only help commemorate this moment, but will speak to the larger spirit of Germany and the United States being Wunderbar Together – stronger as friends and partners.

Michelle Müntefering, German Minister of State for International Cultural Policies, commented on the biggest public diplomacy campaign sponsored by the Federal Foreign Office so far, "The Year of German-American Friendship has vividly illustrated the meaning of 'Wunderbar Together.' Germany and the United States share a lot – irrespective of the current political situation. We can only address the issues of globalization together – and civil society can provide important impulses for shaping the transatlantic relationship. Our task is now to continue this dialogue between our societies beyond the Year of German-American Friendship."

The October 31 concert will be the first of three joint performances featuring the two world-renowned orchestras taking place during Leipzig Week in Boston, and will kick off a series of culminating events happening around the city, which include:

Closing Concerts for the Year of German-American Friendship at the Boston Symphony Hall ( October 27 - November 2 ): the Boston Symphony Orchestra will co-host Leipzig Week with the famous Leipzig Gewandhausorchester for three joint concerts to celebrate the German-American cultural partnership in Boston . President Steinmeier will join in attendance on October 31 .

German American Conference at Harvard ( November 1-3 ): Transatlantic relations will be the topic of conversation for three days at Harvard University . Renowned experts from both sides of the Atlantic will analyze and debate current problems in business, politics, and culture. This year's guest of honor will be President Steinmeier. (Invite only)

Digital Kinderuni Fest at MIT ( November 1 ): The digital project "Kinderuni" will give 400 students from Boston -area schools the chance to experience lectures, workshops, and science shows. Christoph Biemann , star of der Sendung mit der Maus (The Show with the Mouse) and astronaut Reinhold Ewald will join the students as they explore the question of recruiting and securing young talent.

WanderbUS at the German International School Boston ( November 1 ): The traveling educational tour bus will be wrapping up its U.S. tour through 48 states in Boston . Students will climb on board the bus and take part in an exciting program of activities that allow students to experience all things Germany .

Over the past year, Wunderbar Together has reached all 50 states, brought together more than 400 partners for over 2,000 events in 560 communities, and introduced German culture to a significant segment of the American population. From a PopUp Tour that visited several cities and highlighted the innovative partnership between Germany and the U.S.; to WanderbUS, an immersive traveling exhibit that educated thousands of students about German culture; to a 360° audiovisual ISM Hexadome tour across North America; and much more, the campaign effectively brought together individuals through events across various sectors, including culture, sport, business, science, and politics.

About Wunderbar Together

From October 2018 until late 2019, Germany is highlighting its close friendship to the United States through a yearlong festival, Wunderbar Together. Working with over 400 partners, the celebration will feature over 2,000 events across all 50 states. Wunderbar Together is a comprehensive and collaborative initiative funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, implemented by the Goethe-Institut and supported by the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

About the Wunderbar Together PopUp Tour

The PopUp Tour is the official roadshow of Wunderbar Together. It combines an impressive Culture Tent with mobile presentation modules, and various flexible pop-up edutainment elements. Programs range from business conferences, science slams, art exhibits, and concerts to interactive student-focused events. The PopUp Tour highlights the many ways our two countries make each other stronger through our cultural and economic ties. The Wunderbar Together PopUp Tour is proudly sponsored by BASF, Bayer AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Evonik Industries, SAP, Schaeffler, Siemens AG, Allianz, LANXESS, Lufthansa, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

