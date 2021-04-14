Germano Coelho Named President of Hallstar Beauty

DARIEN, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germano Coelho has assumed the role of Hallstar Beauty president effective April 1, 2021, after serving for the last 11 months as the Beauty division's global commercial vice president.

Hallstar Beauty opened its new facility in Darien, Illinois, housing North America R&D, customer service, production, warehousing, logistics and leadership teams in 2020.

"My fellow board members and I agree that Germano has accomplished many critical initiatives in his first year, despite the operational and management challenges of the ongoing pandemic, and that he has the financial and commercial acumen to lead our Beauty business," says chairman and CEO John J. Paro. "Of equal importance, he has demonstrated clear commitment to Hallstar's values. In a relatively short time, his motivational leadership style has energized the global team and strengthened the Beauty operation as a whole."

Prior to joining Hallstar, Coelho served as an executive at Vantage and Evonik, where he drove significant business unit growth and successfully led global commercial and operations teams across multiple manufacturing sites. His efforts at Hallstar Beauty will be focused on its core purpose and goal of being the trusted leader for safe, sustainable and innovative skin care solutions.

"I'm very pleased to step into this role and to continue working closely with our customers and teammates," Coelho says. "Hallstar Beauty has enormous potential for continued commercial and innovative success, along with a talented, supportive global team. I'm honored to be on this journey with them."

