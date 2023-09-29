Germany - IT Market size to USD 30.34 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germany - IT Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the it market in Germany between 2022 and 2027 is USD 30.34 billion. The increased adoption of IT solutions among SMEs in Germany notably drives the German IT market growth. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in the German economy, accounting for over 99% of all companies in the country. These businesses, ranging from sole proprietors to companies with hundreds of employees, are known for their innovation and global presence. German SMEs prioritize investing in IT to stay technologically advanced, leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth. Digitization is a key focus for these companies, as they seek to replace manual processes with digital workflows and automate various aspects of their operations. Additionally, German SMEs adopt ERP solutions and CRM software to improve customer engagement, reducing costs through communication platforms and utilizing social media to promote their products and services. Hence, such factors contribute to the growth of the IT market in Germany during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Germany 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The shortage of skilled IT professionals may hinder the German IT market growth. German companies are currently experiencing a significant shortage of IT specialists, leading to a limited number of vacancies for qualified candidates. The scarcity of professionals with the necessary qualifications, work experience, and skills has resulted in high remuneration for those who meet the requirements. As a result, SMEs and public sector companies are facing challenges in recruiting suitable candidates for IT positions. To address this issue, the federal government is exploring the recruitment of staff from other European countries and working towards streamlining immigration laws to attract foreign professionals seeking employment in Germany . This shortage has the potential to impact the growth of the Germany-IT market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The Germany - IT market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, ICT, and Business services and others), Application (Large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (Europe).

The manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Germany is home to some of the world's largest automotive and engineering companies and there is a great presence of many small and medium-sized manufacturers in the country. German manufacturing companies adopt cloud-based software for enterprise applications, big data, and analytics applications. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the IT market in Germany in the manufacturing segment during the forecast period.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Germany - IT market:

badenIT GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HUNARI Arik and Hunneck GbR, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., nextevolution GmbH, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Toshiba Corp., VACE Systemtechnik GmbH

IT Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled badenIT GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HUNARI Arik and Hunneck GbR, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., nextevolution GmbH, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and VACE Systemtechnik GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

