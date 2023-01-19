Germany and Global Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market Analysis 2023-2027: Industry to Grow at 16.63% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,230.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027, For more insights, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet Sensor Market 2023-2027

Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market - Five forces

The global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (UV phototubes, light sensors, and UV spectrum sensors) and end-user (Industrial, automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and others).

The UV phototubes segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. UV phototubes are radiation-sensitive sensors that are used for tracking UV water, UV air, and solar irradiance treatments. Some of the characteristics of phototubes are high sensitivity, temperature stability, broad dynamic range, sizable photosensitive area, and low-voltage operation. They are used extensively in processes such as chemical and medical analysis as well as laser measurement. Thus, the increasing demand for UV phototubes in the chemical and medical analysis is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increase in the demand for UV sensors from the regional automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. China , which is a major producer of automobiles, significantly contributes to the growth of the UV sensor market in the region.

Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing investments in the global smartphone market are driving the growth of the market.

are driving the growth of the market. Major smartphone vendors are investing in manufacturing facilities across the world.

The vendors are competing with each other to expand their market shares in developing countries such as India , South Africa , and Brazil . For instance, in January 2020 , Samsung announced that it would invest USD 500 million in setting up a smartphone display manufacturing plant on the outskirts of New Delhi, India .

, , and . For instance, in , Samsung announced that it would invest in setting up a smartphone display manufacturing plant on the outskirts of . Therefore, the increasing investments in the smartphone market by various vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of UV sensors in wearables is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Wearable devices include smartwatches, smart glasses, smart fabrics, heart rate monitors, and fitness-tracking gadgets.

UV exposure on the body can be tracked using a smartphone or any other device.

UV sensors help in preventing sunburns and skin blemishes by issuing alerts when UV levels go beyond the danger limits.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The calibration and standardization issues of UV sensors are challenging the market's growth.

are challenging the market's growth. Developers are facing challenges in optimizing the performance of UV sensors for current and new applications.

For example, there are challenges related to leakage in the detector cell in the UV sensor attached to the liquid chromatography (LC) system. It is caused by the temperature difference within and outside the cell when UV light passes through it.

Some of the UV light is absorbed, and a photodiode measures this absorbance by a change in the intensity of light passing through the cell.

Such factors will hamper market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ultraviolet (UV) sensor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) sensor market vendors

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,230.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adafruit Industries LLC, Apogee Instruments Inc., Balluff GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Davis Instruments Corp., GaNo Optoelectronics Inc., Genicom Co. Ltd., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., sglux GmbH, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Skye Instruments Ltd., Solar Light Co. Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TRI-TRONICS, UV-Technik Speziallampen GmbH, Vernier Software and Technology LLC, Xylem Inc., ZED Ziegler Electronic Devices GmbH, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ultraviolet (UV) sensor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 UV phototubes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on UV phototubes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on UV phototubes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on UV phototubes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on UV phototubes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Light sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Light sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Light sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Light sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Light sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 UV spectrum sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on UV spectrum sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on UV spectrum sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on UV spectrum sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on UV spectrum sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adafruit Industries LLC

Exhibit 124: Adafruit Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Adafruit Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Adafruit Industries LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Apogee Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 127: Apogee Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Apogee Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Apogee Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Balluff GmbH

Exhibit 130: Balluff GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: Balluff GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Balluff GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 133: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Davis Instruments Corp.

Exhibit 138: Davis Instruments Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Davis Instruments Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Davis Instruments Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 GaNo Optoelectronics Inc.

Exhibit 141: GaNo Optoelectronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: GaNo Optoelectronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: GaNo Optoelectronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Genicom Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Genicom Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Genicom Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Genicom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 155: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Skye Instruments Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Skye Instruments Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Skye Instruments Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Skye Instruments Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Solar Light Co. Inc.

Exhibit 163: Solar Light Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Solar Light Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Solar Light Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 166: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 167: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 168: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 169: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Vernier Software and Technology LLC

Exhibit 171: Vernier Software and Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 172: Vernier Software and Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Vernier Software and Technology LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Exhibit 174: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

