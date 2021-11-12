Germany and France Constitutes more than 37% of Europe's Frozen Vegetables Imports : Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for frozen vegetables is set to witness growth at a value CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, and be valued at around US$ 57.3 Bn.

Consumer preference for convenience food products is increasing steadily as they are looking to reduce food preparation time. Busy lifestyle and aging population are driving the need for convenience meals. Customers appreciate the simplicity of packing, usage, nutritional content, variety, safety, and product appeal when it comes to convenience foods. Increasing value of time and rising wages are driving this search for convenience.

Onions, broccoli, potatoes, and tomatoes are some of the most popular frozen vegetables due to their broad availability and ease of preparation. Dehydration and freezing technologies are used to prepare most vegetables, preserving nutritional content as well as texture and flavor for a longer period of time. Because of the convenience aspect, these features boost market growth.

Seasonal demand shifts have significant ramifications for players in the fresh food supply chain. Because of growing preference of customers for taste and flavor of all vegetables at any time of year, food producers and processors are seeking seasonal products. With advancements in food processing and preservation techniques, producers of frozen foods products are able to increase their production. This enables them to improve product quality and cater to increasing consumer demands.

In June 2018 , B&G Foods, Inc. launched veggie spirals through its Green Giant brand. This innovation in product offerings helped the company drive top-line growth. The company has also launched three new frozen categories, which include a new line of organic vegetables.

, B&G Foods, Inc. launched veggie spirals through its Green Giant brand. This innovation in product offerings helped the company drive top-line growth. The company has also launched three new frozen categories, which include a new line of organic vegetables. In January 2021 , Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetables Pvt Ltd announced the launch of two new frozen vegetables under the Safal brand, which include drumsticks and cut Okra.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for frozen vegetables is expected to expand at value CAGRs of 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively in South Asia and East Asia .

and . Based on product type, tomatoes are currently valued at US$ 6.76 Bn .

. Although frozen vegetables that are conventional in nature have the highest market share, demand for organic frozen vegetables is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.3%.

France and India , in Europe and South Asia , are witnessing high growth rates at CAGRs of 5.5% and 6.1%, respectively.

and , in and , are witnessing high growth rates at CAGRs of 5.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Volume of frozen vegetables in Latin America is currently pegged at 3,371.1 kilo tons.

is currently pegged at 3,371.1 kilo tons. Growing preference for seasonal foods is expected to increase sales of frozen vegetables across regions. Based on product type, demand for beans is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Frozen vegetables are majorly sold through hypermarkets/supermarkets, followed by convenience stores.

The outbreak of Covid-19 created significant challenges for foodservice businesses. Many were shut due to worldwide lockdowns, which resulted in a greater impact on the sales of frozen vegetables.

"Production of frozen vegetables has been increasing over the past few years with advancements in technology and increased demand from consumers. Rising demand for organic and convenience food products will offer lucrative opportunities to market players," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focused on continuously investing in advancement of technology and equipment to improve production to cater to growing demand. Companies are also putting emphasis on sourcing more vegetables from different parts of the world to increase production.

In April 2020 , Uren Food Group Limited opened a new trading office in Sabac, Serbia, to develop strong business relations in the region. The new location is one of the prime growing regions of berries and others, where the company sources a number of its IQF fruits.

, Uren Food Group Limited opened a new trading office in Sabac, Serbia, to develop strong business relations in the region. The new location is one of the prime growing regions of berries and others, where the company sources a number of its IQF fruits. In November 2017 , ITC Limited launched Farmland, a new brand to offer fresh fruits & vegetables. The company offers innovative products such as natural low-sugar potatoes, potatoes with natural antioxidants, and others. The company continues to offer products such as baby potatoes, French fry potatoes, and frozen vegetables.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global frozen vegetables market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic and conventional), product type (beans, peas, corn and baby corn, broccoli and cauliflower, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, carrots, spinach, and others), and distribution channel (business to business (foodservice) and business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

