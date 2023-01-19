Germany and Global Airport Kiosk Market Analysis: Industry to Grow at 8.66% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global airport kiosk market size is estimated to grow by USD 962.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027, For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Kiosk Market 2023-2027

Global airport kiosk market - Five Forces

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global airport kiosk market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global airport kiosk market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (Hardware, Software, and Services), and type (Check-in Kiosk, Automated passport control, Common-use self-service, Bag drop, and Others).

The hardware segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The use of kiosks is growing due to the rising demand for self-service choices in airports and an increase in the number of passengers utilizing these airport kiosks. The hardware is used for check-in, luggage tagging, and boarding pass printing, among other things. Airport kiosks are equipped with artificial intelligence-based software that strives to give a better experience for clients. Hence, these factors will boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global airport kiosk market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global airport kiosk market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has the highest share of the global market, with both the US and Canada generating significant demand. Customers in the region are early adopters of new technologies and have a high preference for personalized services, owing to which the adoption of airport kiosks in the region is increasing. Airports in the region are also increasingly using kiosks for their marketing campaigns. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global airport kiosk market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in passenger travel is notably driving market growth . There is an increased need for automated passport control kiosks with the increase in international passenger traffic throughout the world, to speed up the immigration procedure at airports.

is notably driving market growth There is an increased need for automated passport control kiosks with the increase in international passenger traffic throughout the world, to speed up the immigration procedure at airports. Furthermore, airports are implementing advanced biometric-enabled kiosks that will significantly cut passenger wait times and improve customs and border control procedures.

Owing to this benefit, airports all over the world are installing these technological kiosks. Therefore, such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Digitization of operations is an emerging trend in the market. The airport kiosks have software that presents information in a variety of languages, making them simple to use for most tourists.

is an emerging trend in the market. The airport kiosks have software that presents information in a variety of languages, making them simple to use for most tourists. Some of the uses of such kiosks include self-service flight check-in, boarding pass printing, baggage check, and luggage tag printing. Many also let customers upgrade or change seats, make modifications for same-day flights, and take advantage of advantages such as frequent flyer miles.

Moreover, the most important advantages of airport kiosks are faster check-ins, contactless interaction, and also help customers to purchase products with great ease. Therefore, these factors will positively influence the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues are major challenges impeding the market . To achieve proper functionality kiosks in the airport required 24/7/365 availability of reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. This makes kiosks suitable for developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany .

are major challenges impeding the market To achieve proper functionality kiosks in the airport required 24/7/365 availability of reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. This makes kiosks suitable for developed countries such as the US, the UK, and . However, these devices might not be useful in several developing and underdeveloped countries which do not have well-developed communication network infrastructure.

For instance, in several countries, free Wi-Fi is always still not available, and a large portion of the population still depends on cellular connections such as 3G and 4G.

It will take a lot of time for mobile network operators and governments to build a proper communication network infrastructure and provide basic Internet connectivity in these locations; until then, the deployment of such airport kiosks will not be feasible. Therefore, these factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this airport kiosk market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airport kiosk market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the airport kiosk market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the airport kiosk market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airport kiosk market vendors

Airport Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 962.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Bollore SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, ICTS Europe S.A, Marcus Pedersen ApS, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Parabit Systems Inc., Phoenix Microsystems, Posiflex Technology Inc., Quavis, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Secunet Security Networks AG, SITA, Vancouver Airport Authority, and Zamar AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

