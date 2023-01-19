Germany and Global Electric Guitar Market Analysis: size to grow by USD 955.77 million; Industry to Grow at 7.52% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric guitar market size is estimated to increase by USD 955.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Guitar Market 2023-2027

Electric guitar market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Electric guitar market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global electric guitar market is fragmented. The market consists of some well-established vendors that are involved in designing, developing and manufacturing electric guitars. Many vendors have their manufacturing bases and facilities in developed countries. They supply various types of electric guitars through both online and offline distribution channels. Prominent vendors are working on improving their capabilities to develop and manufacture electric guitars to gain a competitive advantage.

A few prominent vendors that offer electric guitars in the market are Dean Guitars, Farida, Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Fernandes Co. Ltd., Fujigen Inc., Gibson Brands Inc., Heritage Guitar Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., JAM Industries USA LLC, Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Peavey Electronics Corp., Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., Tokai Gakki Co.Ltd., Yamaha Corp., and CorTek Corp. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Farida - The company offers electric guitars such as VBS acoustic guitar and wide VBS acoustic guitar.

- The company offers electric guitars such as VBS acoustic guitar and wide VBS acoustic guitar. Fernandes Co. Ltd. - The company offers electric guitars such as American Professional II Stratocaster, American Professional II Telecaster and American Professional II Jazzmaster.

- The company offers electric guitars such as American Professional II Stratocaster, American Professional II Telecaster and American Professional II Jazzmaster. Heritage Guitar Inc. - The company offers electric guitars such as Les paul, Explorer and Firebird.

- The company offers electric guitars such as Les paul, Explorer and Firebird. HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of drum kits, snare drums, original percussion, hardware, microphone stands, sticks, bags, and accessories.

Electric guitar market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (solid-body, semi-hollow body, hollow body, and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The solid-body segment will grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high adoption of solid-body electric guitars in developing countries. The high affordability and availability of these guitars have increased their adoption in countries such as India and Brazil .

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electric guitar market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric guitar market.

North America will account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the launch of innovative products, the increasing sales of electric guitars on online platforms, and the rising demand for customized electric guitars. Also, increased funding from sponsors to organize music festivals is increasing the demand for electrical guitars in North America .

Electric Guitar Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the rising number of music festivals and live events. The number of music festivals, concerts, and entertainment events has been increasing across the world. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a large base of the young population and a surge in disposable income. In 2019, more than 29 million people attended live concerts in the UK. Similarly, every year, more than 50% of the population in the US attends some kind of musical event. These factors have led to an increase in the number of live performances and concerts by musicians, artists, dancers, and comedians. This is fostering the growth of the global electrical guitar market.

Key Trends –

The increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments is a key trend in the market. The demand for the customization of electric guitars is increasing at a rapid pace. This is evident in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. Developing countries such as India and China are also experiencing a rise in the demand for customized electronic musical instruments. This is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of customization options to make their products more appealing to customers. For instance, C. F. Martin & Co. Inc. allows its customers to choose from various shapes and sizes, select from premium exotic and traditional hardwood options, design their inlays, and customize the shape, style, and design of guitar necks. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

High costs involved in the production of musical instruments are challenging the growth of the market. The manufacture of musical instruments such as electrical guitars involves the use of various raw materials such as wood, metal, and synthetic materials derived from petrochemicals. Any increase in the prices of these raw materials leads to an increase in the overall manufacturing cost of electric guitars. Fluctuating prices of crude oil also affect the cost of electric guitars as many composite materials are used in the manufacturing process. These factors might hinder the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this electric guitar market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric guitar market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric guitar market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric guitar market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric guitar market vendors

The guitar market size is expected to increase by USD 1.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. The growing popularity of music-related leisure activities is notably driving the guitar market growth, although factors such as the long replacement cycle may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. The growing popularity of music-related leisure activities is notably driving the guitar market growth, although factors such as the long replacement cycle may impede the market growth. The electronic musical instruments market size is expected to increase by USD 505.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.09%. The growing demand for music-related leisure activities is notably driving the growth, although factors such as the increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software may impede the market growth.

Electric Guitar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 955.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Dean Guitars, Farida, Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Fernandes Co. Ltd., Fujigen Inc., Gibson Brands Inc., Heritage Guitar Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., JAM Industries USA LLC, Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Peavey Electronics Corp., Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., Tokai Gakki Co.Ltd., Yamaha Corp., and CorTek Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

