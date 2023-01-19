Germany and Global Hydrogen Storage Market Analysis: Industry to Grow at 5.07% YOY Annually Between 2022 and 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen storage market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Storage Market 2023-2027

The hydrogen storage market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,884.93 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Scope

The hydrogen storage market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By Type

Physical : Liquid hydrogen storage has historically been extremely expensive due to its technical complexity. Two of its primary uses are the production of semiconductors and the use of hydrogen as rocket fuel for space travel. Greater economies of scale will make liquefaction a more practical transport option during the forecast period due to the prevalence of renewable hydrogen supply and demand. Like any other gas, hydrogen can be compressed, kept in tanks, and then used as needed. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the segment in the global market during the forecast period.

: Liquid hydrogen storage has historically been extremely expensive due to its technical complexity. Two of its primary uses are the production of semiconductors and the use of hydrogen as rocket fuel for space travel. Greater economies of scale will make liquefaction a more practical transport option during the forecast period due to the prevalence of renewable hydrogen supply and demand. Like any other gas, hydrogen can be compressed, kept in tanks, and then used as needed. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Material-based

By Geography

APAC : APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market for hydrogen storage in APAC is being driven by the rising demand for sustainable energy generation, which has expanded the use of fuel cell-based automobiles. Additionally, hydrogen storage has a wide range of uses in consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, PDAs, and other electronic devices. Hence, the hydrogen storage market is expected to be driven by the growth in consumer electronics consumption in developing nations like China and India .

: APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market for hydrogen storage in APAC is being driven by the rising demand for sustainable energy generation, which has expanded the use of fuel cell-based automobiles. Additionally, hydrogen storage has a wide range of uses in consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, PDAs, and other electronic devices. Hence, the hydrogen storage market is expected to be driven by the growth in consumer electronics consumption in developing nations like and .

China





India



North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Hydrogen storage market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF Sample Now

What are the key data covered in the hydrogen storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrogen storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hydrogen storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hydrogen storage market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the hydrogen storage market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bunkering Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 855.43 million. The increase in the supply of LNG is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high capital requirements for using LNG as a marine fuel may impede the market growth.

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Product, Sector, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,754.62 million. The economic benefits of offshore pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes are notably driving the offshore oil and gas pipeline market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in global crude oil and natural gas prices may impede the market growth.

Hydrogen Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,884.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, American Elements, Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L., Chart Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., HBank Technologies Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH, Hydrexia, Hydrogen In Motion Inc., Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd., Linde Plc, Luxfer Holdings Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Plug Power Inc., Pragma Industries SAS, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc., SAS HySiLabs, and Worthington Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Energy Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hydrogen storage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hydrogen storage market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Physical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Material-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Material-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Material-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Oil refining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Oil refining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Oil refining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 116: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 121: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 124: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.5 American Elements

Exhibit 126: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 127: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: American Elements - Key offerings

12.6 Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L.

Exhibit 129: Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Calvera Maquinaria e Instalaciones S.L. - Key offerings

12.7 Chart Industries Inc.

Exhibit 132: Chart Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Chart Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 137: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hexagon Composites ASA

Exhibit 141: Hexagon Composites ASA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hexagon Composites ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hexagon Composites ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hexagon Composites ASA - Segment focus

12.10 Hydrogen In Motion Inc.

Exhibit 145: Hydrogen In Motion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hydrogen In Motion Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hydrogen In Motion Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Inox Leasing and Finance Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Linde Plc

Exhibit 151: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 154: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Luxfer Holdings Plc

Exhibit 156: Luxfer Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: Luxfer Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Luxfer Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Luxfer Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.14 McPhy Energy SA

Exhibit 160: McPhy Energy SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: McPhy Energy SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: McPhy Energy SA - Key offerings

12.15 Plug Power Inc.

Exhibit 163: Plug Power Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Plug Power Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Plug Power Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Pragma Industries SAS

Exhibit 166: Pragma Industries SAS - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pragma Industries SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pragma Industries SAS - Key offerings

12.17 Worthington Industries Inc.

Exhibit 169: Worthington Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Worthington Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Worthington Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Worthington Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio