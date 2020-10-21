Germany And Netherlands Medical Marijuana Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Germany And Netherlands Medical Marijuana Market Growth & Trends



The Germany and Netherlands medical marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. The growing adoption of marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases is positively impacting the growth. Furthermore, increasing its legalization and use for therapeutic purposes is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.



Based on the product, the flower segment dominated the market in 2019.Flowers are generally utilized for smoking purposes and have applications in a variety of health-related conditions such as in the treatment of glaucoma and nausea.



Such factors are contributing to the increase in demand for the flower. In addition, rapid onset of action with respect to the smoking of flowers and its applications in alleviating chronic pain, reducing cancer, stopping the progression of Alzheimer's disease is further propelling the market growth.



In 2019, the chronic pain segment accounted for the highest revenue share.This growth is attributed to the presence of legal programs in both the countries and its increasing acceptance for various chronic conditions.



In addition, scientific literature supporting its benefits in the treatment of various diseases, including chronic pain is further fueling the growth.



Germany dominated the market with a revenue share of 98.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing population and high demand for medical use. Furthermore, liberal government regulations, sanctioning of cultivation licenses in the country, and its legalization for health-related or therapeutic purposes are boosting the growth of the market in the country.



