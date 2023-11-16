Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: A $100+ Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Major Players - RatePay, Klarna, Paypal, Afterpay, Divido, & Cashper

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BNPL payments in the Germany are expected to grow by 17.1% on an annual basis to reach US$61.3 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Germany remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Germany will increase from US$52.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$101.3 billion by 2028.

The BNPL payment industry in Germany has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.



In Germany, buy now pay later has gained increasing prominence among millennials and Gen Z consumers as a budgeting tool. The accelerated adoption among Germans has been driven due to the availability of high-speed internet connectivity, the rise in awareness about flexible payment services, and the global pandemic outbreak. The percentage of young generation consumers in the region is further expected to create growth opportunities for the market in Germany.



The rising e-commerce industry is also projected to drive market growth over the next five years. While the demand among consumers is expected to further grow due to the surging cost of living, the interest rate environment is also expected to drive the short-term credit demand among small and medium-sized businesses. All of these factors, combined, are expected to support the growth of the German BNPL industry from the short to medium-term perspective.



BNPL lenders have spotted a new growth market in small and medium-sized businesses in Germany



Low level of investor confidence, surging interest rates, and multi-year high inflation are among the various factors that have continued to make things tough for small and medium-sized businesses in 2022. Amid the economic uncertainty, BNPL lenders have spotted a new growth market in the B2B payments space.



Small, especially new businesses, are often in need of huge upfront investments to get their business off the ground. As the current financial landscape has made it difficult for them to get funding from conventional channels, these businesses are turning to B2B BNPL providers in Germany. Many payment providers have extended their BNPL business model into the B2B space. Firms such as Mondu and Billie, both German-based, are now offering BNPL solutions to both consumers as well as small and medium-sized businesses.



With small businesses expected to face severe headwinds in 2023 due to the macroeconomic environment, the publisher expects the demand for B2B BNPL to further grow significantly over the next few quarters in Germany. This will keep assisting the overall BNPL market growth over the next three to four years.



Germany-based BNPL providers are forging strategic alliances with payment providers to expand their merchant network



Having an expanding network of merchants, offline and online, allows BNPL providers to tap into more consumer spending, thereby increasing their gross merchandise value and market share.

In October 2022, Ratepay, one of the leading consumer-focused BNPL providers in Germany, announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Easy e-commerce payment solution. The collaboration enables merchants associated with Easy e-commerce payment solutions in Austria to offer BNPL payment options to shoppers.

While this partnership will drive incremental revenue for merchants in Austria, Ratepay will expand its retailer network in the region, while also driving its gross merchandise value and volume over the next three to four years.



B2B BNPL firms continue to raise fresh capital from investors to drive growth and expand globally



Venture capital and private equity firms project the B2B payments market as one of the growth areas amid the current macroeconomic environment, especially in the BNPL segment, where the payment model has gained increasing momentum over the last 12 months. With the B2B BNPL segment expected to record strong growth, firms are raising multi-million-dollar investments. For instance,

In October 2022, Mondu, one of the leading B2B BNPL providers in Germany, announced that the firm had raised €20 million in a funding round, which was led by German bank Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank. The funding round comes after Mondu raised €39.9 million in May 2022. The May 2022 funding round was led by Valar Ventures and included participation from Zalando, SumUp, Cherry Ventures, FinTech Collective, and angel investors from Klarna. The firm is planning to use the fresh capital for expanding its global footprint, while also investing in new feature development and scaling the team.

With the B2B BNPL demand projected to increase significantly in 2023, amid the economic uncertainty, the publisher expects B2B BNPL providers to raise more such funding rounds from the short to medium-term perspective in Germany. Furthermore, the increase in demand is expected to further drive the competitive landscape, with new payment providers expected to enter the B2B BNPL segment.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

Germany Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

RatePay

Klarna

Paypal

Afterpay

Divido

Cashper

Germany BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Germany Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Germany BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Germany BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Germany BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Germany BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Germany BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Germany Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lw7jx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets