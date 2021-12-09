Germany Crawler Excavator Market Assessment Report 2021-2027: Investments by Developed Countries, Favorable Government Policies and FDIs Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany excavator market size to reach a volume of 24514 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48% by volume during 2021-2027



Increasing demand for crawler excavators is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing, and upcoming industrial developments in the mining and construction industries.

Intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator market is transitioning to a more innovative industry. The Germany crawler excavator market is expected to show an incremental growth of 4,781 units, during the forecast period 2021-2027.



GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2021, the Germany crawler excavator market size was USD 18846 units by revenue. The rise in fuel prices will increase mini the demand growth of mini excavators as they are more fuel-efficient, and manufacturers are coming up with electrically powered compact excavators in the German industry.

The mining industry majorly contributes to the large excavator market in the country. The demand for these excavators will be supported by an increasing preference for new mining projects in the country. Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Germany. The usage of mini and small excavators is estimated to increase in the sector owing to their high fuel efficiency and availability of the latest technology at a low cost.

The high market share is due to government investments in construction projects and the increasing preference from consumers towards lightweight and compact excavators.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

Several global companies have their manufacturing base for a manufacturing base in Germany , increasing the competition in the market.

, increasing the competition in the market. Machinery and equipment are some of the technological factors driving Germany as a high-tech nation and combining all key future technologies. Small and medium-sized enterprises dominate the domestic M&E sector.

as a high-tech nation and combining all key future technologies. Small and medium-sized enterprises dominate the domestic M&E sector. Ongoing construction and infrastructure projects coupled with the nation's infrastructure development plans related to housing construction are expected to drive the market for 102 hp - 200 hp Crawler.

GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Germany mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach USD 787.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86%.

mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86%. The construction equipment industry contributes significantly to the growth of the country's GDP, with more than 5% of the annual gross output.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Komatsu collaborated with Honda motor to manufacture micro electric excavator powered by Honda mobile power pack batteries for civil Engineering and construction industries to add new eco-friendly products in its portfolio and cater to the rise in demand for eco-friendly products in construction machinery industries.

Volvo Construction Equipment is a global construction equipment company with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden . The company has partnered and collaborated with other leading companies to capitalize on the market demand.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hyundai Construction Equipment

SANY

Volvo Construction Equipment

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kobelco

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

LeeBoy

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Germany Opportunities, Equipment Financing Structure, Supply Chain Insight, COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Section 3- Technological Advances

Technology Adoption by Major Vendors with Examples

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Germany Crawler Excavator Market (Type & Operating Weight)

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type

Mini Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Small Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Medium Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Large Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Application

Crawler Excavator, Construction Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Crawler Excavator, Mining Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Crawler Excavator, Agriculture Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Crawler Excavator, Forestry Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Crawler Excavator, Other Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, <_0hp_ />

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, 61hp-11hp, Volume

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output,12hp-200hp, Volume

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, >21hp, Volume

Section 6 - Market Landscape

Supply Chain

Section 7 - Competitive Landscape

Company Profile of major Vendors (Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Doosan, JCB, SANY)

Other Prominent vendors

Section 8 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Section 9 - Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5wsg4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

