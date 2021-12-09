Germany Crawler Excavator Market Assessment Report 2021-2027: Investments by Developed Countries, Favorable Government Policies and FDIs Driving Demand

Dec 09, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany excavator market size to reach a volume of 24514 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48% by volume during 2021-2027
Increasing demand for crawler excavators is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing, and upcoming industrial developments in the mining and construction industries.
Intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator market is transitioning to a more innovative industry. The Germany crawler excavator market is expected to show an incremental growth of 4,781 units, during the forecast period 2021-2027.
GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS
In 2021, the Germany crawler excavator market size was USD 18846 units by revenue. The rise in fuel prices will increase mini the demand growth of mini excavators as they are more fuel-efficient, and manufacturers are coming up with electrically powered compact excavators in the German industry.
The mining industry majorly contributes to the large excavator market in the country. The demand for these excavators will be supported by an increasing preference for new mining projects in the country. Agriculture is one of the largest industries in Germany. The usage of mini and small excavators is estimated to increase in the sector owing to their high fuel efficiency and availability of the latest technology at a low cost.
The high market share is due to government investments in construction projects and the increasing preference from consumers towards lightweight and compact excavators.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT
- Several global companies have their manufacturing base for a manufacturing base in Germany, increasing the competition in the market.
- Machinery and equipment are some of the technological factors driving Germany as a high-tech nation and combining all key future technologies. Small and medium-sized enterprises dominate the domestic M&E sector.
- Ongoing construction and infrastructure projects coupled with the nation's infrastructure development plans related to housing construction are expected to drive the market for 102 hp - 200 hp Crawler.
GERMANY CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
- Germany mini crawler excavator market is expected to reach USD 787.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86%.
- The construction equipment industry contributes significantly to the growth of the country's GDP, with more than 5% of the annual gross output.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Komatsu collaborated with Honda motor to manufacture micro electric excavator powered by Honda mobile power pack batteries for civil Engineering and construction industries to add new eco-friendly products in its portfolio and cater to the rise in demand for eco-friendly products in construction machinery industries.
- Volvo Construction Equipment is a global construction equipment company with headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has partnered and collaborated with other leading companies to capitalize on the market demand.
Major Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
- SANY
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
- Kobelco
Other Prominent Vendors
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Kubota Corporation
- Ingersoll Rand
- Liebherr Group
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)
- LeeBoy
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Germany Opportunities, Equipment Financing Structure, Supply Chain Insight, COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Section 3- Technological Advances
- Technology Adoption by Major Vendors with Examples
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends
Section 5 - Germany Crawler Excavator Market (Type & Operating Weight)
- Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type
- Mini Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Small Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Medium Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Large Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Application
- Crawler Excavator, Construction Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Crawler Excavator, Mining Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Crawler Excavator, Agriculture Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Crawler Excavator, Forestry Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Crawler Excavator, Other Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value
- Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power
- Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, <_0hp_ />
- Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, 61hp-11hp, Volume
- Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output,12hp-200hp, Volume
- Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, >21hp, Volume
Section 6 - Market Landscape
- Supply Chain
Section 7 - Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile of major Vendors (Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Doosan, JCB, SANY)
- Other Prominent vendors
Section 8 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
Section 9 - Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5wsg4
