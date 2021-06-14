Germany Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach USD 6.46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Germany data center market report.

Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.35% during the period 2020−2026. Germany data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 128 existing data center and 15 Upcoming Facilities Spread across 26+ cities, including Frankfurt and Other Cities (Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremberg, and Dusseldorf, among others).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Germany is the second largest data center markets in Europe and has received increased investments in the last few years, owing to the implementation of GDPR and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Frankfurt has been the most favorable destination for data center build outs in Germany , owing to its position as a commercial and economic hub. 48 data center unique third-party facilities contribute to over 65% of the existing power capacity. Munich and Berlin followed by Frankfurt , with over 20 operational data centers, and over 55,000 square meters of developed third-party data center space, and around 38% of combined space under development across both the cities in Germany . M&A activities continue in the Germany data center market. In 2020, Dutch investment company, Penta Infra acquired a data center facility with over 9,000 square feet in Dusseldorf . In 2021, Penta Infra acquired another data center in Hamburg around USD 16 million . NDC-GARBE Data Centers, Vantage Data Center, & Trusted-Colo were among the new entrants in the Germany market in 2020. Also, CloudHQ and L3 Logistics Parks are partnering to develop hyperscale campuses in Germany . NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, Equinix, and Digital Realty are significant contributors to market growth in Germany over the last few years and will continue to expand their footprint in the region in the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the country

Facilities Covered (Existing): 128



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15



Coverage: Frankfurt and Other cities (including Munich , Berlin , Hamburg , Nuremburg, Dusseldorf , among others)

and Other cities (including , , , Nuremburg, , among others) Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany by revenue & forecast (2020-2026)

by revenue & forecast (2020-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 11 data center investors

Germany Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Germany , digital transformation strategies, the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises, IoT, AI, implementation of GDPR, and COVID-19 are the major factors that fueled the growth of data centers, which, in turn, increased the adoption of high-power computing servers.

, digital transformation strategies, the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises, IoT, AI, implementation of GDPR, and COVID-19 are the major factors that fueled the growth of data centers, which, in turn, increased the adoption of high-power computing servers. Majority of the facilities have adopted VRLA batteries, which is likely to be replaced by lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. The adoption of UPS systems with a capacity of 750−1,500 kVA has increased in the data center market, with increased construction of hyperscale data center facilities.

Most of the data center facilities in Germany have adopted free cooling techniques that enable more energy efficient operations. For example, NTT's Berlin 2 data center facility is equipped with water cooled system supported by free cooling and N+1 redundant CRAH units.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Frankfurt

Other Cities

Germany Data Center Market – Dynamics

Over 78% of organizations in Germany have adopted cloud services for at least one service, which is expected to grow at a rate of 2%-3% YoY during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving to public cloud as part of digital transformation, with COVID-19 increasing remote work and fueling the demand for software as a service (SaaS). In 2020, Germany and France in collaboration with European commission planned to launch a new cloud ecosystem project called Gaia-X. Gaia-X aims at creating a European cloud computing ecosystem for users to access cloud resources from multiple providers and switch between providers with transparency. In 2020, Deutsche Telekom signed a seven-year joint agreement with Microsoft to bring Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities through its Cloud Migration Framework to its customers and by 2025 to move all its IT load to public cloud with Microsoft Azure.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

IoT & Big Data Surge fueling Demand for Data Centers

Rise in Colocation Investments

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers

Edge Data Center Deployment due to 5G Deployment & Smart City Initiatives

