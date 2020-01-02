Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem Analysis, 2010-2019 & 2025 - Growth Opportunities in Social Collaboration

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem in Germany, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BEVs and PHEVs are Expected to Grow from 72,014 Unit Sales in 2018 to 880,017 Unit Sales in 2025 at a CAGR of about 43% during 2018-2025

The study gives a detailed analysis of the current and future prospects of EV sales by model, by OEM, by type of vehicle, etc., till 2025. Also, it can be used to gain insight into how charging stations will develop and how companies design their strategies in establishing a profitable supply chain.



The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEM's business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. But the surge in EV demand will create a need for charging infrastructure, safety regulations, and standards, etc.



Germany is one such country which is aggressively pushing the country towards electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives/subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, established technology roadmap, etc. are a few key steps taken by the Government to ensure the success of EVs in the coming years.



German OEMs too, like Volkswagen, Daimler, etc., have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch a large number of new and constructive EV models (from city suited to long-range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors to drive EV adoption, is also picking up pace with many new companies entering this space. It has opened up new business models which enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers or operators or as a payment gateway.



Key Issues Addressed

How much of an impact do government subsidies and incentives have on EV sales from 2010?

What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year on year and cumulatively?

What are the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEV 48Vs in each year and how has their growth trend been from 2010?

What is the past and current charging infrastructure scenario and what can be expected in the coming years?

What are the different incentives for installation of charging stations in the country?

Companies Mentioned



Daimler

Volkswagen

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Top 10 Findings Expected to Influence Germany's EV Car Market

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology

3. EV Market Scenario

Historical EV and HEV Sales, 2010-2018

Historical EV and HEV Sales - by xEV Type

Historical EV and HEV Sales by Segment

EV Cumulative (BEVs and PHEVs)

HEV Cumulative (FHEVs and MHEV 48Vs)

2018 Market Snapshot - Germany

EV Sales Top 10 - 2018 (BEVs and PHEVs)

HEV Sales Top 10 - 2018 (FHEVs and MHEV 48Vs)

H1 2019 Market Snapshot - Germany

EV Sales Top 10 - H1 2019 (BEVs and PHEVs)

HEV Sales Top 10 - H1 2019 (FHEVs and MHEV 48V)

H1 2018 vs. H1 2019

Forecast EV Sales - Till 2025

EV Sales Forecast by xEV Type

EV Sales Forecast by Segment

EV Sales Forecast Top 10 - 2025 (BEVs and PHEVs)

4. Government Efforts

Incentives and Taxation Structure

Introduction of Incentives, Key Models, and Sales

2018 Cost of Purchase VS Incentives

Roadmap

Import Duties on Battery or Vehicle Imports from Outside the EU

National Target for EV sales

Emission Policies And Public Investment in the Electric Vehicles Sector

5. Charging Station Infrastructure

Evolution from 2010-2019

Normal and Fast Charging Points (2010-2019)

Charging Stations by State - H1 2019

Deployment of Public Charging Points - Slow (AC) and Fast (DC)

Policy Supporting EV Infrastructure Deployment

AC Level 2+ Charging - The Future of AC Fast Charging

DC Fast Charging - Future Configurations and Requirements

List of Participants Within the Identified Value Chain in Germany

Charging Stations Operators

Electric Vehicles Charging Value Chain

EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Creation

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for Germany's Electric Vehicles Market

7. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve2vk0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

