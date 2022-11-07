Germany Hydropower Market Report 2022: Long-term Forecasts to 2035 Featuring Uniper, Schluchseewerk, Entega, EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg, & Brandl Motor

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Hydropower Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report gives information on the different types of power sources available in the country. The report discusses the hydropower market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's hydropower market. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2021

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2021

1.3 Report Guidance



2. Power Market, Germany, 2010-2035

2.1 Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Power Market, Germany , Cumulative Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

, Cumulative Capacity by Source, 2010-2035 Power Market, Germany , Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035

, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035 Power Market, Germany , Capacity Addition by Source, 2022-2035

, Capacity Addition by Source, 2022-2035 Power Market, Germany , Capacity Growth by Source, 2021-2035

2.2 Power Market, Germany, Annual Generation, 2010-2035

Power Market, Germany , Annual Generation by Source, 2010-2035

, Annual Generation by Source, 2010-2035 Power Market, Germany , Generation Growth by Source, 2021-2035

3. Hydropower Market, Germany

3.1 Hydropower Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Hydropower Market, Germany , Cumulative Capacity by Type, 2010-2035

3.2 Hydropower Market, Germany, Annual Generation, 2010-2035

Hydropower Market, Germany , Annual Generation by Type, 2010-2035

3.3 Hydropower Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Hydropower Market, Germany, Power Plants

Hydropower Market, Germany , Major Active Plants

, Major Active Plants Hydropower Market, Germany , Upcoming Plants

, Upcoming Plants Hydropower Market, Germany , Key Under-construction Projects

3.5 Hydropower Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2021

Hydropower Market, Germany , Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2021

, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2021 Hydropower Market, Germany , Deals by Type, 2021

4. Hydropower Policy, Germany

4.1 Hydropower Policy, Germany, Overview



5. Hydropower Market, Germany, Company Profiles

5.1 Uniper SE

Uniper SE - Company Overview

Uniper SE - Business Description

Uniper SE - SWOT Analysis

Uniper SE - Major Products and Services

Uniper SE - Head Office

5.2 Schluchseewerk AG

Schluchseewerk AG - Company Overview

Schluchseewerk AG - Major Products and Services

Schluchseewerk AG - Head Office

5.3 Entega AG

Entega AG - Company Overview

Entega AG - Major Products and Services

Entega AG - Head Office

5.4 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Company Overview

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Business Description

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - SWOT Analysis

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Major Products and Services

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG - Head Office

5.5 Brandl Motor

Brandl Motor - Company Overview

Brandl Motor - Major Products and Services

Brandl Motor - Head Office

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlmrmh

