Germany Invested Nearly EUR 1.5 Billion in Energy Research in 2022

German government spending on energy research rose by 13 percent last year. That's according to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action's (BMWK) annual report on the topic.

BERLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The state invested EUR 1.11 billion in 7365 running and 1661 new energy research projects. Almost EUR 320 million in additional money went to the Helmholtz Society, one of the largest research organizations in the world. In the long term, the total sum of EUR 1.486 billion represents an increase of 75 percent over 2014.

Over EUR 300 million went to small and medium-sized enterprises doing energy research. Other recipients included large companies, research institutes and universities. Areas of research encompassed energy consumption, production, networks and storage, and strategy.

The report was very clear on the government's priorities.

"Around 52 percent of German energy consumption goes toward heating and cooling," it stated. "Most heating comes from fossil-fuel sources. For that reason, innovations leading to rapid expansion of heating and cooling technologies based on regenerative energies are essential for climate-neutral provision."

"Green hydrogen will also play a major role in this future energy system. It will be produced by renewable-energy facilities. To ensure its success, the German government supports research, development and demonstration of technological and non-technological innovations along the entire value-creation chain."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) CEO Robert Hermann says: "The ministry's research report not only shows Germany's long-term commitment to research that will ultimately protect our climate. It also specifies the areas targeted for funding, which innovative companies can access. That's another advantage to Germany as a business location."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes Germany as a business location.

