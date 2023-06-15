Germany Joins Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA)

BERLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (GTAI) - Europe's largest economy is backing the initiative to optimize conditions for fledgling companies throughout the European Union and Iceland.

Germany's startups commissioner, Anna Christmann, has announced that Germany is becoming a member of the Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA). She made her statement today at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France.

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has charged the international economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) with representing the country in the new body.

"We're enormous happy to be taking on this new responsibility," says GTAI CEO Robert Hermann. "Germany perennially ranks among the best startup environments in the world and is at the top of the Eurozone. Berlin and Munich, in particular, are known around the globe as premium locations for innovative young firms. But one of our national strengths remains our central position within the EU. We look forward to working with all our friends and partners for the mutual benefit of startups throughout the bloc."

ESNA, which was two years in the making, establishes common standards for startups on everything from market entry to access to stock options and financing to establishing digital-first interactions with authorities.

"The German government is very serious about making Germany an even more attractive location for startups," says GTAI Director of Trend- & Innovation Scouting Philipp Kövener. "By becoming a member of ESNA, GTAI continues to strengthen Germany´s role within the European startup ecosystem and also contributes to integrate the European startup ecosystem even further."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes Germany as a business location.

