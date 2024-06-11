Germany Leads Europe, Second in World in EV Production

The German automotive industry association VDA says that 995,000 purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023.

BERLIN, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles were made in Germany in 2023, the second highest number in the world behind China. China dominates global EV production, but the vast majority of its cars are sold domestically. By contrast 76 percent of German EVs are sold abroad.

The US is the world's third largest maker of EVs. Germany leads Europe with more electric vehicles produced than second-placed Spain (256,000) and France (225,000) put together.

"Germany is leading the way in Europe's transition to clean mobility, producing nearly a million purely electric vehicles last year" says Germany Trade & Invest automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Almost 800,000 people in Germany work in the German automobile industry creating the mobility of the future. Germany is also the global leader in innovation in electric propulsion. One third of patents in this area come from Germany."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

