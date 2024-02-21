Germany OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2023-2029: AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD, Digital Cable, Analog Cable, IPTV, Pay Satellite TV, Free-to-Air Satellite TV, Analog Terrestrial, Free-to-air DTT and Pay DTT

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Wow, Magenta TV App, Giga TV, RTL+, Joyn
  • AVOD forecasts for Netflix, Disney+; Paramount+; YouTube; Facebook, RTL; Joyn

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2023, 2024 and 2029
  • Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2029
  • Forecasts for Vodafone, Telecolumbus, T-Home, Sky, HD+, Freenet TV

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Disney+
  • Facebook
  • Freenet TV
  • Giga TV
  • HD+
  • Joyn
  • Magenta TV App
  • Netflix
  • RTL+
  • Sky
  • T-Home
  • Telecolumbus
  • Vodafone
  • Wow
  • YouTube

