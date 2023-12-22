Germany Parking Management Market: Surging Growth and Technological Enhancements Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Parking Management Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the Germany Parking Management Market has been released, offering a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics through 2028 and shedding light on significant growth trends and opportunities.

Vital forces that are propelling the German parking management sector forward include escalating urbanization and a burgeoning vehicle population. These elements are imperative in the surge of demand for innovative parking solutions across both residential and commercial sectors.

The study recognizes the critical interplay of demographics, intensified by urban residency patterns, influencing the market for advanced parking management services.

Technology advancements play a key role in this market evolution, as illustrated by new deployments such as mobile app integrations, employing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance user experience in smart parking systems. The publication explores how technological disruptions are positioned to catalyze market growth.

Key Insights by Market Segment:

  • Analysis of the deployment type segments suggests that on-premise solutions have dominated the market, attributed to their rapid accessibility and secure data management protocols.
  • On the forefront of parking site segmentation, off-street parking has emerged as a leader, driven by the stress on creating additional parking areas in central business districts (CBDs) and alleviating on-street congestion, directing toward safer and more suitable parking amenities.

The competitive landscape is witnessing a vibrant mix of global and local players such as Wohr Parking Systems and Secure Parking, which nurture market growth through strategic expansion of real estate partnerships, technological adoption, and seamless integration with Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions.

Recent developments indicate a shift towards contactless transactions and mobile application use in parking spaces, thereby streamlining payment methods and evolving customer experience. Leading-edge projects like "Urban Smart Park" have embarked on uncovering the prospects within the automated parking domains.

Looking to the future, the Germany Parking Management Market is set to embrace smart parking solutions, where IoT will become a staple in real-time monitoring of parking availability. Such developments aim to rectify today's parking search challenges and traffic congestion woes.

Sustainability efforts are also anticipated to rise, as parking management leans towards accommodating electric vehicles and harnessing renewable energy resources. In the wake of evolving urbanization and mobility patterns, parking management is expected to amalgamate with MaaS, providing dynamic parking solutions in an ever-fluid transportation ecosystem.

This recent research publication provides insights for stakeholders within the parking management industry, urban planners, tech innovators, and investors to understand the market progression and align strategic planning with anticipated market trends leading up to 2028.

Company Coverage:

  • Bosch
  • Siemens
  • Smart Parking Germany
  • ParkHere
  • Cleverciti
  • Parkplatz Nidec GPM Group
  • Scheidt & Bachmann Parking

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Germany Parking Management Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of Germany Parking Management Market
2.2 Industry Value Chain
2.3 Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for Germany Parking Management Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of Germany Parking Management Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of Germany Parking Management Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Germany Parking Management Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. Germany Parking Management Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. Germany Parking Management Market Segmentation
4.1 By Deployment Type, 2017 - 2028
4.2 By Parking Site, 2017 - 2028
4.3 By Region, 2017 - 2028

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
5.3 Company Profiles

6. Germany Parking Management Future Market Size, 2022 - 2028

7. Germany Parking Management Future Market Segmentation
7.1 By Deployment Type, 2022 - 2028
7.2 By Parking Site, 2022 - 2028
7.3 By Region, 2022 - 2028

8. Analyst Recommendations

