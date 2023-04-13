Germany Power Rental Market Report 2023: Need for Electrification During Various Construction Phases Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during 2022 to 2029.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the German government planned to invest more in rail infrastructure than the road. USD 32.1 billion is being invested by Bremen , Hamburg , Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Deutsche Bahn(DB), in modernizing the rail network until 2030.

is being invested by , , Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Deutsche Bahn(DB), in modernizing the rail network until 2030. Sponsored by the new Invest EU program, the European Investment Bank (EIB) provides USD 64.1 million (€60 million) to the metropolitan housing supplier Hanova as of August 2022 . Hanova's social and affordable housing construction program in Hanover , which will also meet the European Union's high energy efficiency standards, is supported by the loan. This was the first project in Germany to obtain a loan from the EIB under the new Invest EU program.

(€60 million) to the metropolitan housing supplier Hanova as of . Hanova's social and affordable housing construction program in , which will also meet the European Union's high energy efficiency standards, is supported by the loan. This was the first project in to obtain a loan from the EIB under the new Invest EU program. Tesvolt is expanding its giga-factory plant in Lutherdtadt Wittenberg, in Saxony-Anhalt, which is anticipated to launch in 2024. Upgrading shall deliver up to 4GWh production capacity to manufacture industrial and commercial energy storage batteries using lithium-ion materials. Tesvolt is capitalizing about USD 64 million (€60 million) to construct two new fabrication complexes and refurbish its prevailing manufacturing building.

(€60 million) to construct two new fabrication complexes and refurbish its prevailing manufacturing building. According to a survey by the German Hospital Institute, 59 percent of hospitals in Germany could deal with a power outage for plenty of days, with 21 percent only able to secure continued power supply for a few hours. When a power blackout lasts for several days, only 14 percent of hospitals can provide patient care as usual, but 40 percent can do so with major limitations.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation By Fuel

Natural Gas

Diesel

Others (Propane, Hydrogen, Renewable Sources)

Segmentation By Power Rating

>75KVA

75-375KVA

375-1,000KVA

Above 1,000 KVA

Segmentation By Equipment

Generators

Load Banks

Transformers

Others

Segmentation By End-User

Construction

Retail

Oil & Gas

Mining

Events

Utilities

IT & Data Center

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation By Application

Standby

Continuous

Peak Shaving

The Government's Focus on Clean Energy and Investments Are Likely to Push the Demand for Power Rental Equipment in Germany

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and disruptions caused due to supply chains had affected the energy sector of Germany badly. Equinor and RWE, in January 2023 , had developed various plans, including building new power plants that will initially run by natural gas and later with hydrogen from Norway . Production and use of low-carbon hydrogen will reduce the reliance on coal and Co2 emissions.

and disruptions caused due to supply chains had affected the energy sector of badly. Equinor and RWE, in , had developed various plans, including building new power plants that will initially run by natural gas and later with hydrogen from . Production and use of low-carbon hydrogen will reduce the reliance on coal and Co2 emissions. Germany's residential program aims to complete the extensive renovation of 40,000 homes by 2026, as stated in its 2021-2026 National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Municipal living laboratories for the energy transition will be used with this measure to perform pilot programs that explore new ideas for an effective and sustainable energy supply in urban areas.

residential program aims to complete the extensive renovation of 40,000 homes by 2026, as stated in its 2021-2026 National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Municipal living laboratories for the energy transition will be used with this measure to perform pilot programs that explore new ideas for an effective and sustainable energy supply in urban areas. Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has launched an auction for four new offshore wind sites adding up a capacity of 7 GW. Three sites, each with a capacity of 2 GW, are in the North Sea and are located about 120km north-west of Helgoland, and the fourth site, with a capacity of 1 GW, is in the Baltic Sea zone, which is about 25 km off the island of Rugen.

The Need for Electrification During Various Construction Phases Is Driving The Germany Power Rental Market

Mobile battery storage from Bredenoord was provided to the Port of Hamburg as of August 2022 . Mobile power units can deliver an extreme of 40% output from a standing start; the Battery Box delivers 100% right from the beginning. Without battery storage, 4 x 300 kVA generators would be required to absorb the high loads; combined with the Battery Box, only a 300 kVA generator is necessary to solve the problem.

as of . Mobile power units can deliver an extreme of 40% output from a standing start; the Battery Box delivers 100% right from the beginning. Without battery storage, 4 x 300 kVA generators would be required to absorb the high loads; combined with the Battery Box, only a 300 kVA generator is necessary to solve the problem. Municipalities are also getting ready for emergency blackout situations by purchasing backup generators and converting fire stations into lighthouses so that people can obtain information and receive other services, and charge resourceful technology. Governments, fire teams, police, rescue service, disaster control, grid operators, and energy suppliers have gathered through German cities to develop plans to buy or rent power generators. They identify necessary infrastructure and prepare contact locations for people during the blackout period.

The new VDE 0100-704, which redefines the safety requirements for electrical systems, has been in force since May 18 . It relates to all building construction locations set up or converted after May 18 . As a part of this, Boels Rental has had 400 generators renewed by Atlas Copco to meet the new requirements.

. It relates to all building construction locations set up or converted after . As a part of this, Boels Rental has had 400 generators renewed by Atlas Copco to meet the new requirements. As a part of the Federal Transport Route Plan 2030 and a key route, the A100's 16th construction stage lengthens 3.2 km from Neukolln to the Treptower Park junction. A connection to the 17th construction phase and the eastern districts of Berlin to the middle ring road is scheduled. The federal and state governments will finance around USD 652 million ( 610 million euros ) in expanding Berlin's infrastructure by 2024. Bredenoord provided the necessary energy through a 500 kVA generator, including an external 5,500-liter tank delivered.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the Germany power rental market are United Rentals, Sunbelt, Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cummins, and Kohler power.

power rental market are United Rentals, Sunbelt, Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cummins, and Kohler power. In July 2018 , United Rentals completed the acquisition of Baker Corp International Holdings, Inc, which permitted entry into select European markets.

, United Rentals completed the acquisition of Baker Corp International Holdings, Inc, which permitted entry into select European markets. The top 4 prominent vendors, including United Rentals, Sunbelt, Aggreko, and Speedy, account for over 52% of the Germany power rental market share.

Prominent Vendors

United Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

Aggreko

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco

Cummins Inc.,

KOHLER

Other Prominent Vendors

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Boels Rental

Bredenoord

Colle Rental & Sales

KILOTOU Group

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1 How big is the Germany power rental market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Germany power rental market?

3. What are some significant opportunities in the Germany power rental market?

4. Which fuel type is projected to dominate the Germany power rental market?

5. Which are the key vendors in the Germany power rental market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Insights of Germany Power Rental Market

1.2. Executive Summary



2. Germany Power Rental Market



3. Geographical Analysis

3.1. Key Economic Cities in Germany



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Restraints



5. Technological Development

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Profile of Major Vendors

6.2. Other Prominent Vendors



7. Report Summary

7.1. List of Abbreviations



8. Appendix (Report Scope & Definition)

8.1. Research Methodology

8.2. Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion



