Germany Records Record Rise in Installed Robotics

Sep 25, 2024, 10:27 ET

The number of new industrial robots deployed in Germany rose by 7% in 2023 – marking the largest annual increase ever recorded.

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the International Federation of Robotics' "World Robotics 2024" report, 28,335 new industrial robots were installed in Germany. This significant rise is especially notable as robot installations declined in the world's four leading countries for robotics: China, Japan, the United States, and the Republic of Korea.

With 269,427 installed units, Germany remains the largest user of robotics in Europe and the fifth-largest globally. Growth in Germany was driven by a 29% surge in installations in the automotive sector.

The German robotics and automation industry generated EUR 16.2 billion in revenue last year, with turnover expected to reach EUR 16.5 billion by 2025.

"Even in challenging economic times, Germany is strengthening its position as the leading robotics and automation hub in Europe and one of the top five globally," said Oliver Seiler, Director of Mechanics and Electronics at Germany Trade & Invest. "These growth prospects are of great interest to international players across both industrial and service robotics sectors."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

