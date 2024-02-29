Germany relaxes entry regulations for international skilled workers

Germany has introduced new legislation that will relax entry requirements for qualified non-EU professionals who wish to live and work in the country.

BERLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 1, 2024, a major part of the legislative package to modernize German residence law will come into force in Europe's largest economy. Easements for the EU Blue Card have already been in place since November 2023. The new support measures mainly focus on the recognition of foreign professional qualifications.

The landmark immigration legislation introduces a so-called "recognition partnership". This allows applicant qualifications to be recognized upon entry into Germany, thereby enabling qualified personnel from non-EU countries to be hired more quickly. This means that the employee can take up qualified employment from day one. The recognition partnership is concluded between the skilled worker and the employer. Conditions include at least two years of vocational training or a university degree which must be recognized by the issuing country as well as German language skills to level A2.

Formal recognition of a skilled employee's foreign qualification will no longer be necessary in some cases, with recognition in the country of issue being sufficient. Some IT specialists – with at least two years of professional experience - may even access the German labor market without any professional qualification. The employee must also reach a certain salary level if the employer is not bound by a collective bargaining agreement. Skilled workers who have held a residence permit in Germany for three years - previously four years - may now receive an unlimited settlement.

"Germany has reformed its immigration legislation to make it easier for foreigners with sought-after skills to enter the country and work here. Companies setting up business in Germany will also benefit from the relaxed rules. It will be easier for them to bring their employees with them - and simpler to attract talent from outside the EU," says Christina Schön, Senior Manager Tax & Legal Services at Germany Trade & Invest, the German government's international business promotion agency.

Further easements for job seekers and skilled workers from abroad will come into force in June 2024.

For details on visa and residence regulations when setting up business in Germany please refer to: www.gtai.com/entry-and-residence

