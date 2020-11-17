Germany Smart Parking Markets 2020-2025 - Security & Surveillance, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition and Parking Reservation Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Smart Parking Market by System, by Component (Parking Sensors, Others), by Sensor Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Others), by Solution (Security & Surveillance, others), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Smart Parking Market is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR during 2021-2025 owing to increasing population, industrialization & urbanization, growing technological advancements and the growing demand for improving the parking system.



Smart parking helps in saving huge amount of fuel since it directs the drivers to the empty parking slots in the parking zone, which saves time & chaos as well. Furthermore, it provides flexibility, scalability, efficiency for all size of buildings & locations and ensures a smooth flow of traffic with lesser emissions.



The demand for parking sensors will increase with an increase in implementation of parking management solutions that reduce time taken in finding a parking space and ease traffic congestion. Moreover, increasing number of vehicles on the road combined with government initiatives such as smart cities are expected to develop better traffic and parking management solutions in Germany over the next five years.



Some of the major players operating in the Germany Smart Parking Market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Valeo S.A., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Xerox Corporations etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Germany Smart Parking Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Product Pricing

5.3. Factors Influencing the Purchase Decision



6. Germany Smart Parking Market Overview



7. Germany Smart Parking Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component (Parking Sensors, Steering Angle Sensors, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and Display Unit)

7.2.2. By Sensor Technology (Ultrasonic Sensor, Image Sensor and Radar Sensor)

7.2.3. By Solution (Security & Surveillance, Valet Parking Management, License Plate Recognition and Parking Reservation Management)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Germany Parking Sensors Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Sensor Technology

8.2.2. By Solution

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. Germany Steering Angle Sensors Market Outlook



10. Germany Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Outlook



11. Germany Display Unit Market Outlook



12. Price Point Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Germany Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Continental AG

17.2. Robert Bosch Gmbh

17.3. Delphi Automotive PLC

17.4. Aisin Seiki Co.

17.5. Valeo

17.6. Siemens AG

17.7. Cubic Corporation

17.8. Xerox Corporation

17.9. Amano Mcgann

17.10. Parkplayer



18. Strategic Recommendation



