Germany Smart Parking Solutions Market to Grow at a Stupendous 16% CAGR: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart parking solutions market is predicted to grow from around US$ 4.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 30.84 billion in 2032, with a remarkable 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

From 2017 to 2021, demand for smart parking solutions grew at a stunning 18% CAGR. This rapid expansion is linked to rising transportation congestion in both developed and developing countries. Vehicle ownership has increased as the world population has grown, posing a challenge in terms of finding appropriate parking space.

Furthermore, the growing tendency of cities being more automated has resulted in a greater reliance on various types of smart parking solutions, such as smart meters, guiding systems, analytics solutions, and engineering services. During the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the use of these remedies was limited due to lockdowns that stopped individuals from going to public places.

The rate of urbanization has increased rapidly as the world's population grows. As a result, the number of people who own cars is increasing, necessitating a greater need for parking space. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), by 2050, nearly 68 percent of the world's population will be living in cities.

As a result, automakers are introducing internet of things (IoT) enabled and smart parking solutions to help alleviate the ever-increasing load of global traffic. Innovations in ubiquitous computing, combined with advancements in cloud platforms, are allowing smart parking solution providers to branch out into new territory.

Growing environmental concerns, traffic congestion, and population pressures are prompting governments around the world to consider the creation of smart cities, which will improve people's quality of life while also assisting authorities in resource conservation. These characteristics have attracted significant investments in smart technology all around the world, fueling global demand for smart parking solutions.

The expansion of the smart parking market in the United States is driven by the presence of heavy traffic in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and others, as well as a growing degree of awareness about current solutions for traffic control and parking.

Growing traffic congestion problems is prompting automotive manufacturers and vehicle users alike to opt for internet and smart-enabled parking solutions, enabling an improvement in city decongestion, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 4.4 Bn Market forecast value in 2032 USD 30.84 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR of 21%

Key Takeaways:

Global smart parking solutions market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 Bn by 2022-end

by 2022-end Germany to emerge as the fastest growing market with growing at a CAGR of 16%.

to emerge as the fastest growing market with growing at a CAGR of 16%. U.S to register a stellar 15% CAGR, amid rising traffic congestion across major cities.

Demand for smart parking solutions in China to grow at a 12% CAGR.

to grow at a 12% CAGR. Smart valet parking solutions to experience 9.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2022 over 2021.

Commercial smart parking solutions to capture over 40% revenue share.

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of integrated automated solutions coupled with advancements in wireless and digital payment technologies to drive the smart parking solutions market growth.

Increasing traffic congestion problems in developed and developing regions to stimulate the demand for smart parking solutions.

Competitive Landscape

APT Skidata, one of the UK's top parking solutions providers, announced the launch of a new mobile-based digital solution in December 2020 , which will provide owners and operators of single or multiple car parks with increased operational efficiencies and financial returns.

, which will provide owners and operators of single or multiple car parks with increased operational efficiencies and financial returns. In February 2020 , the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in the United States granted Amco S.A. a contract.

, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in granted Amco S.A. a contract. China's first robotic diagonal smart parking garage opened in Nanjing , East China, in January 2019 . It's a smart parking system that maximizes space efficiency, fuel efficiency, and cost efficiency to make cities more livable.

Key Players in the Smart Parking Solutions Market Include:

Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd

Amano McGann

Amco S.A.

Cisco Solutions

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kapsch

Nedap N.V

Parkmobile

LLC

Skidata AG

More Valuable Insights on Smart Parking Solutions Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the smart parking solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global smart parking solutions market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By System Components & Services

Smart Parking Software



On-Premise





Cloud Based



Smart Parking System Devices



Entry/Exit Terminals





Card Readers





Validation Solution





Pay-on-Foot Solution





LPR System





Others



Smart Parking Professional Services



Consulting





Deployment and Customization





Maintenance and Support

By Solutions

Smart Parking Access Control Solutions



Smart Parking Fee & Revenue Collection Solutions



Smart Parking Reservation Management Solutions



Smart Valet Parking Management Solutions



Smart Parking Guidance and Slot Management Solutions



Other Smart Parking Solutions (Parking Enforcement Management)

By End Use

Smart Parking Solutions for Government and Municipalities



Smart Parking Solutions for Airports



Smart Parking Solutions for Corporate & Commercial Parks



Smart Parking Solutions for Commercial Institutions



Smart Parking Solutions for Healthcare



Smart Parking Solutions for Other End Uses (Tourist Destinations and Hospitality Sector)

Key Questions Covered in Smart Parking Solutions Market Report

The report offers insight into the smart parking solutions market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for smart parking solutions market between 2022 and 2032.

Smart parking solutions market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Smart parking solutions market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

