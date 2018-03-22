Germany Thermal Insulation Products Market 2017-2021 with Profiles of Key European Suppliers

This report examines the German market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry.



Scope of Study



Study set on the European Market for Thermal Insulation Products comprises of Country' and Market' volumes.

This is a Country Volume.

Country volumes focus on identifying the demand for common thermal insulation materials used in a given country/region.

Market volumes focus on identifying the demand for a single given insulation material in Europe in a country-by-country analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Prices

1.3 Densities



2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.1.2 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

2.1.3 Climate

2.2 Construction Overview

2.2.1 New Dwelling Construction

2.2.2 Construction by Type

2.3 Market Trends



3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts

3.1 Total Market Volume Base Year (m3)

3.2 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Total Market Volume, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Total Market Volume, Base Year ( million)

3.6 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast ( million)



4. Market Review

4.1 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (m3)

4.2 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (T)

4.3 Historical Trends & Forecasts : (M)

4.4 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (m3)

4.5 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (T)

4.6 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use : (M)

4.7 Sales by Building Sector : (m3)

4.8 Sales by Building Sector : (T)

4.9 Sales by Building Sector : (M)

4.10 Sales by Industry Sector : (m3)

4.11 Sales by Industry Sector : (T)

4.12 Sales by Industry Sector : (M)

4.13 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (m3)

4.14 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (T)

4.15 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (m3)

4.16 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (T)

4.17 Market Shares: Glass Wool

4.18 Market Shares: Stone Wool

4.19 Market Shares: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.20 Market Shares: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4.21 Market Shares: Phenolics

4.22 Market Shares: PU/PIR

4.23 Market Shares: ENR & PE



5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

5.1 Armacell

5.2 BASF

5.3 Dow Chemical

5.4 Kingspan

5.5 Knauf Insulation

5.6 Recticel

5.7 Rockwool

5.8 Saint-Gobain Isover

5.9 URSA



6. Directory of Suppliers

6.1 Expanded Polystyrene

6.2 Extruded Polystyrene

6.3 Flexible Insulation (ENR)

6.4 Flexible Insulation (PE)

6.5 Phenolic Foams

6.6 Mineral Fibre

6.7 PU/Polysiocyanurate



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8sbcd/germany_thermal?w=5



