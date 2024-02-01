Germany Trade & Invest: Construction begins on 10 MW hydrogen plant in Brake

BERLIN and BRAKE, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lhyfe, a leading European producer of green and renewable hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications, is set to begin construction of a 10 MW green hydrogen plant in Brake (Unterweser).

The groundbreaking ceremony for the production plant took place on February 1 in the port area of Niedersachsen Ports, the country's largest public seaport operator. According to Lhyfe, the new facility will be the first plant in the northern German region to make green hydrogen available to the wider market.

With an installed electrolysis capacity of 10 MW, the plant will produce up to 1,150 tons of green hydrogen annually. Power for the plant's production will be obtained from direct contracts with producers (PPAs) from wind and photovoltaic plants across the country. Potential clients include various operators in the industry and mobility sectors. Hydrogen production is scheduled to go into operation by the end of the year.

"Hydrogen is an important pillar of the energy transition. This project represents a further milestone in the market ramp-up of green hydrogen and is firmly embedded in the region's local value creation thanks to diverse application areas in mobility and industry" said Germany Trade & Invest hydrogen expert Raphael Goldstein. "We are delighted that Germany Trade & Invest is helping contribute to the decarbonization of the German economy by supporting innovative companies like Lhyfe in their efforts in Lower Saxony."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a business location.

