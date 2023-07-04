Germany's Gene Editing Technology Market Analysis & Forecast 2023-2027: A $378.3 Million Market by 2027

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's gene editing technology market is expected to record a CAGR of 25.4% during 2023-2027 to reach US$378.3 million by 2027, increasing from US$153.2 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 29.3% to reach US$121.8 million in 2022.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALENs, and ZFN), by Products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.



This databook is a part of the title "Global Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis & Market Size by Technology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Financial Deals, Competitive Landscape - Q1 2023 Update".



Scope



This report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the gene editing market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:



By Technology

CRISPR CAS 9

TALENs

ZFN

Others (Meganucleases)

By CRISPR Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By TALENs Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By ZFNs Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Meganucleases Products

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Disease/Disorders

Cancer

Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)

Blindness

Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)

Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)

By Application

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Plant Gene Editing

Others (Animal Gene Editing)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic Institutes and Research Centres

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of gene editing market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, and drivers across different market segments and sub-segments of the industry in Germany .

. Develop market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your investment strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get market share analysis by end users: Get a detailed analysis across different end users such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organisations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Germany Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027



2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Technology, 2018-2027

2.1 Germany Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Technology (%), 2018-2027

2.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by CRISPR, 2018-2027

2.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by TALENs, 2018-2027

2.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by ZFNs, 2018-2027

2.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Meganucleases, 2018-2027



3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by CRISPR Product, 2018-2027

3.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by CRISPR Product (%), 2018-2027

3.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Vector Based Cas9, 2018-2027

3.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by DNA Free Cas9, 2018-2027

3.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Libraries & Antibodies, 2018-2027

3.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by gRNA Design and Vector Construction, 2018-2027

3.6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell Lines & Engineering, 2018-2027

3.7 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by TALENs Product, 2018-2027

4.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by TALENs Product (%), 2018-2027

4.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

4.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

4.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by ZFNs Product, 2018-2027

5.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by ZFNs Product (%), 2018-2027

5.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

5.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

5.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others



6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Meganucleases Product, 2018-2027

6.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Meganucleases Product (%), 2018-2027

6.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Kits & Enzymes, 2018-2027

6.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cell lines & Antibodies, 2018-2027

6.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others (Plasmid, Controls), 2018-2027



7 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Delivery Mode, 2018-2027

7.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Delivery Mode (%), 2018-2027

7.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Ex-vivo, 2018-2027

7.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by In-vivo, 2018-2027



8 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Diseases/Disorders, 2018-2027

8.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Disease/Disorders (%), 2018-2027

8.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Cancer, 2018-2027

8.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Blood Disorders, 2018-2027

8.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Blindness, 2018-2027

8.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Respiratory Disease, 2018-2027

8.6 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Others, 2018-2027



9 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Application, 2018-2027

9.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by Application (%), 2018-2027

9.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Drug Development, 2018-2027

9.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Diagnostics, 2018-2027

9.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Plant Gene Editing, 2018-2027

9.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Animal Gene Editing, 2018-2027



10 Gene Editing Technology Market Size by End Users, 2018-2027

10.1 Gene Editing Technology Market Share by End User (%), 2018-2027

10.2 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, 2018-2027

10.3 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Biotechnology Companies, 2018-2027

10.4 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Contract Research Organisations, 2018-2027

10.5 Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast by Academic Institutes and Research Centres, 2018-2027



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7x1et

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets