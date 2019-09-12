Germany's Leading Telecom Service Provider Supports Rapid Workforce Expansion with Astea's FSM Platform

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management (FSM) and mobility solutions, announced today that GfTD, one of Germany's leading full-service companies for the telecommunications market, entrusted Astea's industry expertise and its Alliance Enterprise™ FSM platform to support its rapid workforce expansion, streamline its largescale operation and ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation of its customers' mission-critical communication systems.

Companies throughout Germany entrust GfTD with the maintenance, repair and smooth operation of their telecommunications systems. The company's successful business growth necessitated that they expand their workforce by more than five times in the span of a couple weeks, which meant that they needed a new FSM solution implemented rapidly by a proven team of experts. In addition to rapid implementation to support its massive workforce expansion—which included the addition of nearly 500 field technicians in 2019 alone—GfTD needed a dynamic and robust off-the shelf FSM solution requiring zero customisations that would automate workflows to increase technician efficiency and enable them to provide unparalleled, 24/7 service to its customers.

Astea's full service lifecycle management solution, Alliance Enterprise, provides GfTD with a comprehensive set of capabilities including:

optimized scheduling and utilization of technicians

mobile workforce management to seamlessly connect field technicians with back office

enablement of sharing of resources for faster issue resolution

knowledge management for improved internal collaboration and communication

seamless and rapid integration with their largest customer's service ticketing system

full German language translations across the solution suite

all capabilities will collectively help optimize every aspect of GfTD's service-centric operations

In addition to the powerful capabilities it gains through Astea's Alliance Enterprise platform, GfTD also selected Astea as its FSM technology partner due to the company's speed of implementation and the unparalleled expertise of the Astea service and integration teams.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea, Alliance Enterprise and Alliance Mobile Edge are trademarks of Astea International Inc. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

About GfTD

GfTD, Germany's leading full-service provider of telecommunication services including development, implementation, maintenance and repair of telecommunication infrastructures. Its customers include all mobile network operators as well as their system technology suppliers and prime contractors.

https://www.gftd.de/en/

