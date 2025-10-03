Germany's Offshore Centers in India Expand to 150+ Centers and 130,000+ Talent, Driving ER&D and Digital Transformation

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- German enterprises are scaling their Global Capability Center (GCC) operations in India at unprecedented speed, transforming them into engines of innovation and growth. According to Zinnov's latest report in collaboration with the Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Germany's India Advantage: Leveraging India Hubs for Innovation and Growth, more than 80 German firms now operate over 150 GCC units in India, employing 130,000+ professionals across engineering, digital, and business functions.

GCCs are offshore units set up by MNCs to drive strategic functions using skilled talent, cost advantages, and efficiencies. As extensions of headquarters, they operate in-house and manage engineering roadmaps, accelerate digital programs, strengthen global processes, to drive Innovation.

Over the last five years, the number of Mittelstand GCCs has surged 108 percent, underscoring their centrality in global R&D and digital transformation.

Amid skill shortages, rising costs, and intensifying competition in Germany, India hubs offer rapid access to next-generation talent and a mature innovation ecosystem. Importantly, they complement rather than replace headquarters, enabling enterprises to deliver greater value globally.

Across the Mittelstand, GCCs spanning automotive and industrial leaders—including Brose, Schaeffler, Knorr-Bremse, and Webasto—through chemicals to enterprise software collectively operate 25+ centers with 7,300 specialists, tapping India's innovation ecosystem.

Key Findings from the Report

Germany GCCs now own product roadmaps and global processes, with ~56% talent in ER&D.

Bengaluru and Pune house ~80% of AI/ML talent serving Germany GCCs.

57% of GCCs partner with Indian universities and start-ups to build next-gen capabilities.

55+ GCCs run functional shared services; 13+ have mature Global Business Services (GBS) constructs.

"Germany GCC units in India are fast becoming hubs of value creation, not just delivery," said Nilesh Thakker, President, GCC Business, Zinnov. "By tapping into India's STEM talent and vibrant ecosystem, German enterprises are enabling faster innovation cycles, new business models, and stronger competitiveness. India has become an extension of the boardroom — where strategy, innovation, and execution converge."

"For the Mittelstand, India hubs are proving to be accelerators of resilience and growth," added Mohammed Faraz Khan, Partner and Head – EMEA, Zinnov. "By combining their engineering DNA with India's digital depth, Mittelstand firms are building platforms that drive agility, global relevance, and future-ready growth."

The report provides a comprehensive roadmap for German enterprises to harness India's scale, talent, and ecosystem strengths, positioning GCC units as value creation engines for long-term competitiveness.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm with offices across the US, Europe, and India. For over 23 years, it has partnered with 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate their technology journeys and unlock value across revenue growth, transformation, and optimization. Zinnov has also closely worked with German companies such as Siemens, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Continental and many more.

Zinnov's core expertise spans Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory. The firm enables global companies to design, scale, and optimize engineering talent footprints; advises on M&A (buy-side and sell-side) and PE value creation; drives revenue expansion through market intelligence and entry strategies; structures open innovation programs; and implements digital levers such as AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, and IoT.

With deep industry knowledge across software, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, retail, and telecom, Zinnov serves clients in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. Learn more at www.zinnov.com/en-eu/.

