Germfree acquires Arcoplast to expand turnkey facility solutions and expand market reach through superior architectural finishes

Arcoplast's unmatched architectural finishes meet the highest standards for cleanability, durability, and sustainability for controlled environments

Acquisition supports Germfree's expansion beyond modular and mobile applications and provides growth pathways in biopharma, ATMPs, compounding pharmacy, radiopharmacy, biocontainment, radiology, and food and beverage market segments

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Germfree, a pioneering leader in modular and mobile cleanroom infrastructure, equipment and services, today announced the acquisition of Arcoplast, maker of the leading seamless primary barrier cleanroom wall and ceiling system for Life Science applications and more. The acquisition will allow Germfree to offer comprehensive facility solutions from the ground up and follows 17 years of collaboration between the companies, during which Arcoplast has supplied architectural systems for Germfree installations at over 200 facilities globally.

Cleanroom environment equipped with Arcoplast wall system

Arcoplast primary barrier systems form the basis of design for BSL-3, ABSL-3, BSL-4, high-tech laboratories, and cleanrooms from NIH to CDC to NASA, throughout academia and in industries ranging from cell and gene therapy to food and beverage. Architects, engineers, and lab planners depend on the safety, durability, and long life cycle of Arcoplast's wall and ceiling systems. The Arcoplast system is differentiated from others through their numerous certifications around environmental sustainability while also being by far the most durable architectural finish available to Life Science clients, eliminating the need for maintenance. As well, the non-porous, ultra-smooth surface finishes, seamless panels, and high-performance Bio-Seal systems combine to enable best-in-class cleaning, disinfecting, and bio-decontamination that is backed up by science and testing.

"Coming together with Arcoplast is critical for the next phase of Germfree's growth, as we expand beyond mobile and modular spaces to fixed-facility and hybrid, turnkey facility solutions. I welcome the Arcoplast team to the Germfree family," said Kevin Kyle, CEO of Germfree. "We've known and worked with these incredible people for many years and will now further leverage our combined experience to offer stick-built construction of cleanrooms, biocontainment facilities and more with Arcoplast's unique interior finishes that are the most durable, most sustainable, and most tested system available. The combination of Germfree's facility and equipment expertise with Arcoplast's architectural finishes is one way that we will continue to unlock the scientific potential of our global client base."

"As one of the largest users of our architectural systems, Germfree has long understood the importance of using the highest-quality materials for its builds in support of its projects across both the developed and undeveloped world," said Ghislain Beauregard, President of Arcoplast. "Our company cultures are perfectly aligned around client service and innovation. This acquisition reflects a shared commitment to our pursuit of greener and more robust laboratories, hospital pharmacies, and cGMP facilities thanks to years of R&D and testing that have gone into Arcoplast composite materials. Together, we look forward to showing the market a better solution with improved constructability and lower environmental impact, with no rejuvenating maintenance program requirements for the facilities of the future."

A seamless, end-to-end service that includes both infrastructure and highly specialized containment systems is key to streamlining construction processes and reducing project timelines.

To see the revolutionary Arcoplast system in person, visit Germfree's booth #1529 this week at the 2024 International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Annual Meeting & Expo in Orlando, Florida.

About Germfree

Germfree Laboratories has become a globally recognized authority in cutting-edge critical environment equipment, cleanrooms, and laboratories for over six decades. The company has consistently led the way in pioneering cleanroom design and manufacturing, serving the biopharmaceutical, healthcare, and research sectors. Germfree remains resolutely committed to providing innovative solutions that significantly improve patient access to life-changing therapies. Germfree is backed by the healthcare growth equity investor, EW Healthcare Partners. Learn more about partnering with Germfree at www.germfree.com.

About Arcoplast

Arcoplast has an international reputation as an industry leader in the field of high containment and controlled environments. Arcoplast earned its reputation by meeting compliancy standards all around the world, passing numerous laboratory tests, and enduring over 30 years real time scientific and industrial workloads.

SOURCE Germfree Laboratories LLC