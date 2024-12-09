Germfree Launches Smarthood™: A Groundbreaking, Software-Agnostic IV Workflow Solution Transforming Sterile Compounding

Smarthood™ is the first solution to integrate IV workflow software, hardware, and peripherals directly into the hood enhancing best practices, bolstering safety, and streamlining the entire workflow.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Germfree, a pioneering leader in modular and mobile cleanroom infrastructure, equipment, and services, today announced the launch of Smarthood™, the world's first software-agnostic, fully integrated intravenous (IV) workflow hardware solution. Smarthood™ is designed to solve persistent challenges in sterile compounding by uniting advanced technologies into a single platform that minimizes contamination risks, reduces workflow errors, and streamlines operations for pharmacists and technicians.

For more than two decades, industry standards and regulations have evolved to prevent the compounding errors of the past. To achieve a truly effective IV workflow management system, hardware and software must be integrated to support a robust and safe sterile compounding process. Merely adding hardware to an already flawed workflow will not unlock the system's full potential. Instead, hardware should elevate a good process into a great one.

As a comprehensive platform that integrates primary engineering controls and technology, Smarthood™ addresses poor aseptic technique caused by fragmented IV workflow implementation. It seamlessly connects all necessary hardware components with the pharmacy's software of choice. By doing so, Smarthood™ helps healthcare systems avoid the challenges of assembling and maintaining multiple disjointed components. This ensures consistent practices, reduces variability, and leverages resources efficiently across multiple sites.

"The concept behind Smarthood™ was born from the need to bridge critical gaps in compounding practices," said Judd Baker, VP of Healthcare Innovation at Germfree. "By integrating technology directly into the hood itself, Smarthood™ provides a level of accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety that's truly unprecedented. From real-time video monitoring to gravimetric analysis, this comprehensive solution delivers everything the modern pharmacy needs to meet today's challenges."

"An ideal workflow management system should integrate seamlessly into the compounding environment, enable hands-free operation, utilize hardware components free of excess cabling, and work smoothly with the selected software or electronic health record— all without disrupting the aseptic processing environment or critical airflow," said Kevin Hansen, Senior Director, Pharmacy Compounding Services at Premier Inc. and Smarthood™ advisor.

About Germfree

Germfree Laboratories has become a globally recognized authority in cutting-edge critical environment equipment, cleanrooms, and laboratories for over six decades. The company has consistently led the way in pioneering cleanroom design and manufacturing, serving the biopharmaceutical, healthcare, and research sectors. Germfree remains resolutely committed to providing innovative solutions that significantly improve patient access to life-changing therapies. Germfree is backed by the healthcare growth equity investor, EW Healthcare Partners. Learn more about partnering with Germfree at www.germfree.com.

Smarthood™: A Breakthrough for Patient Safety and Compounding Efficiency

Smarthood™ addresses the increasingly stringent requirements for sterile compounding at hospital pharmacies, driving standard practices without the need for a piecemeal "Frankenstein" IV workflow from disparate hardware vendors. This solution is set to tackle challenges in sterile compounding that lowers contamination risks, minimizes workflow errors, and enhances efficiency for pharmacists and technicians.

Contamination Risks: Contamination risks in sterile compounding often arise from human error, improper handling, or external factors that compromise the sterile environment.

Smarthood™ reduces contamination risks by incorporating advanced technology such as barcode scanning and built-in cameras, ensuring strict adherence to sterile procedures and minimizing human error.

Workflow Errors: Workflow errors occur due to inconsistent processes, poorly integrated systems, or lack of standardization, leading to confusion and inefficiency in compounding.

Smarthood™ addresses workflow errors by standardizing processes within a unified system, allowing for better organization, real-time updates, and a smoother, error-free workflow for pharmacists and technicians.

Operational Efficiency: Inefficient operations in sterile compounding can result from outdated or fragmented equipment, leading to unnecessary delays and loss of productivity.

Smarthood™ streamlines operations by integrating all necessary equipment, such as barcode scanners, cameras, and computers, into a single, user-friendly system that speeds up tasks and reduces time spent on each compounding procedure.

