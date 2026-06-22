GERMGUARDIAN MAKES CLEANER AIR MORE ACCESSIBLE WITH EXCLUSIVE PRIME DAY SAVINGS

Guardian Technologies Offers Up to 31% Off Top-Rated Air Purifiers During Amazon Prime Day

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Technologies, a leader in home air quality solutions, is joining Amazon's highly anticipated Prime Day event with exclusive deals of over 30% off top-selling air purifiers and specialty filters.

From June 23rd through 26th, the limited-time offers give shoppers an opportunity to upgrade their home's air quality with advanced filtration, smart monitoring technology, and powerful room coverage at significant savings. Among the deals are two standout models from the GermGuardian lineup, including:

GermGuardian Amazon Prime Day.

GermGuardian AC4880B 22" Tower Air Purifier : 31% Off (Originally: $129.99 // Sale Price: $89.99)

A compact, space-saving solution for everyday air care, the AC4880 features HEPA PURE™ filtration, real-time air quality monitoring with IntelliSense™, and UV-C technology. Ideal for bedrooms, offices, and smaller living spaces, it delivers quiet operation and dependable performance.





A compact, space-saving solution for everyday air care, the AC4880 features HEPA PURE™ filtration, real-time air quality monitoring with IntelliSense™, and UV-C technology. Ideal for bedrooms, offices, and smaller living spaces, it delivers quiet operation and dependable performance. GermGuardian AP3250 AirSafe+ XL Smart Air Purifier: 22% off (Originally: $229.99 // Sale Price: $179.99)

Combining powerful air purification with a sleek console design, the AP3250 features 4-stage HEPA filtration, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 24-hour timer, and 10 fan speeds. The purifier continuously adapts to changing indoor air conditions while helping reduce allergens, dust, and household odors. Its smart capabilities go a step further, allowing users to monitor real-time air quality, set custom schedules, and receive filter replacement reminders, so maintaining cleaner air at home has never been more effortless.

Prime Day savings also extend to GermGuardian's genuine HEPA filters, including specialty filters designed to target specific concerns like smoke, VOCs, and pet odors, making it simple to keep existing purifiers performing at their best.

"At GermGuardian, we believe everyone deserves cleaner, healthier indoor air," said Rukky Ojakovo, Senior Director of Heaters and Air Quality at Guardian Technologies. "Prime Day gives shoppers an opportunity to bring home some of our most advanced air purification technology at exceptional savings. Whether you're looking to tackle allergens, pet odors, dust, or everyday airborne pollutants, these limited-time deals make it easier than ever to create a more comfortable home environment."

To take advantage of these deals, shop GermGuardian on Amazon. For more information, visit guardiantechnologies.com.

About Guardian Technologies

Guardian Technologies is a leader in air quality products dedicated to bringing innovative and effective home environment solutions to the consumer market. Branded under the GermGuardian and PureGuardian names, all Guardian Technologies products are designed and engineered in the USA and undergo stringent scientific testing using reputable and independent labs.

About Lasko

Lasko's Mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lasko