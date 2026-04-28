Lasko Appoints Sri Solur as Chief Executive Officer

Product and innovation leader to drive next phase of growth through new products and category expansion

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko, a leading provider of home comfort solutions, today announced the appointment of Sri Solur as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ed Vlacich.

Mr. Solur brings to Lasko more than two decades of experience transforming consumer-focused product organizations. He will guide the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on accelerating product innovation, launching new product lines and expanding into adjacent categories to enhance the ways in which the company can best serve its consumers and retail partners.

Mr. Solur is a seasoned technology and product-focused operator with a proven track record of building and scaling consumer and connected device businesses. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Kenmore, where he revitalized the product portfolio, significantly expanded the brand's lineup across home appliance categories and launched the brand into new geographies. He previously was Chief Product Officer at SharkNinja, where he brought category-defining robotic products to market. He has also held senior leadership roles at Berkshire Grey, Comcast and HP, where he expanded product portfolios and drove growth across emerging customer segments and new geographies.

"Lasko has incredible brand recognition and retail relationships that most companies would spend decades trying to build. My job is to put exciting new products behind that brand — the kind of innovation that earns shelf space and drives category growth for our retail partners. Great retail results start with products that consumers genuinely love — and that's where our focus will be," said Mr. Solur.

About Lasko

Lasko's mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, and more. Celebrating its 120th anniversary this year as a U.S-based manufacturer, Lasko has grown into an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian Technologies brands. For more information, visit Lasko.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lasko