A purpose-built filter for anyone seeking targeted herbal smoke odor control

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Technologies, a leading pioneer in home air quality products, today announces the launch of the FLT420B Cannabis Smoke Air Purifier Replacement Filter, a filter engineered specifically to target and reduce the persistent odors and VOCs associated with cannabis-derived smoke. Compatible with GermGuardian's most popular air purifiers, the FLT420B offers both existing GermGuardian owners and first-time buyers a simple, effective solution for cleaner air and odor control.

GermGuardian Introduces Air Purifier Filter Engineered Specifically for Cannabis Smoke Odor Control

Standard HEPA filters are highly effective at capturing airborne particles, but are not designed to hold the gaseous compounds, known as VOCs, that make cannabis smoke odors so persistent. The FLT420B addresses this gap head-on, using advanced odor-control media to specifically target Monoterpenes and Sesquiterpenes, the dominant cannabis gases responsible for strong, lingering odors. The result is a high-capacity filter that captures 10x more cannabis-smoke VOCs than standard HEPA smoke filters and 300x more than standard HEPA filters, maintaining airflow longer without particle buildup.

"The FLT420B represents GermGuardian's commitment to meeting consumers where they are. As cannabis use becomes more widely accepted, we recognized a real gap in the market for a filter purpose-built to tackle cannabis smoke odors, not just mask them. In our two-week in-home test, over 90% of users rated it very effective at reducing cannabis odor, and that kind of real-world validation is exactly what we set out to achieve. Whether you're a longtime GermGuardian owner looking for a simple upgrade or discovering the brand for the first time, the FLT420B delivers a meaningfully better experience for anyone seeking targeted cannabis smoke odor control," said Rukky Ojakovo, Senior Director of Heaters and Air Quality at Guardian Technologies.

The FLT420B is compatible with GermGuardian's most widely used air purifiers, including the AC4880, AC4825E, AC4300, AC4825, AC4870, AC4820, AC4900, AC4850PT, CDAP4500, and AP2200CA. For existing GermGuardian owners, it's a seamless upgrade that requires no new hardware. For those new to the brand, it's an opportunity to enter the GermGuardian ecosystem with a filter built for a specific and underserved need.

The GermGuardian FLT420B Cannabis Smoke Air Purifier Replacement Filter is available now on Amazon and GuardianTechnologies.com for $39.99. For more information, visit GuardianTechnologies.com.

About Guardian Technologies

Guardian Technologies is a leader in air quality products dedicated to bringing innovative and effective home environment solutions to the consumer market. Branded under the GermGuardian and PureGuardian names, all Guardian Technologies products are designed and engineered in the USA and undergo stringent scientific testing using reputable and independent labs.

About Lasko

Lasko's mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, and more. Started in 1906, Lasko has grown into an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, visit Lasko.com.

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