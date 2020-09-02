Germhub, LLC Announces New Mobile App

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Germhub, LLC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their new mobile app. Germhub™ is designed to inform the public of the safety and cleanliness protocols practiced by businesses or events to aid in the prevention of spreading illness-causing germs, infectious diseases, and viruses such as COVID-19.

Germhub™ is a free community-based safety protocol and cleanliness guideline review system that provides authentic user ratings and reviews of businesses and events.

In today's world, protecting your health is a priority. There is increased uncertainty while going places or interacting with others. Businesses and patrons are clashing over unclear and inconsistent protocols. People are unsure of what safety protocols or cleanliness guidelines businesses or events are practicing or requiring, due in part to protocols varying from one business to the next. This creates confusion, especially for those with personal or family health risk concerns trying to decide which places they can safely patronize. Businesses are investing in expensive advertising to inform the community of the protocols and guidelines they practice to safely attract and retain customers. Consumers need a way to make informed decisions before venturing out based on their own health risk tolerance and beliefs.

Germhub™ provides an easy way to determine the safety protocols and cleanliness guidelines practiced or required by a particular business or event. Users can set filters for searches, rate and review businesses or events, select protocols practiced, choose favorites, follow other users, and like and share reviews. Users can "check-in" at each stop to keep a log of the places they have been to use for private contact tracing of potential exposure. Protocols will be updated regularly, driven by the rating and review majority rule of patrons who have interacted with the business or event. Businesses or events can reply to user reviews and post comments or messages, including announcing updates to their protocols.

Germhub™ creates transparency between businesses and patrons to bring the community together safely.

The estimated launch date is October 30, 2020.

To view the introductory Germhub™ video, Ctrl + click YouTube link:

https://youtu.be/9fS9CvieA5s

Germhub™ name and logos are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Germhub, LLC. ©2020. All Rights Reserved. Patent Pending.

For all inquiries, send email to Amy Schulz at: [email protected]

For more information and to join the "Waiting List", visit: www.thegermhub.com

