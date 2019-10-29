Geron (GERN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Geron Corporation; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Geron Corporation ("Geron") (NASDAQ: GERN) on behalf of investors. Geron is a biopharmaceutical company.

Specifically, the investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark were false and misleading when made. Imetelstat was intended to treat certain cancers that occur in bone marrow and the IMbark study was designed to ascertain whether imetelstat helped patients with a cancer called myelofibrosis. Geron was developing imetelstat in partnership with Janssen Biotech Inc. ("Janssen"), a division of Johnson & Johnson. On September 27, 2018, the company issued a press release stating that patients in the IMbark study had shown only 10% spleen response rate and 32% symptom response rate. The company also announced that Janssen had terminated its partnership with the Geron for the development of imetelstat. Following this news, the price of Geron's stock dropped from $6.23 to $2.31 on September 27, 2018, a decrease of over 62%.

