Geronimo Power to Contribute $1.3 Million to Falls County, Texas

Charitable donation initiated through 270 MW Blevins Solar Project

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geronimo Power (Geronimo) has committed to contribute $1.3 million to the host communities at its Blevins Solar Project (Blevins) in Falls County, Texas. The 270 megawatt (MW) project is currently under construction, with an anticipated start of operations later this year. Communities Foundation of Texas, the largest community foundation in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, will manage and distribute the donations.

"We recognize the importance of companies investing in their local communities to create long-lasting impact," said Elizabeth Corley, Business Engagement Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas. "Geronimo Power continues to demonstrate a commitment to uplifting the communities in which they operate, and we are grateful to support their philanthropic giving through the Blevins Solar Community Fund."

Blevins has executed power purchase agreements with Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb. The project is projected to offer significant economic value for the local community, including over $90 million in direct impact throughout the first 20 years of operation, $52 million of which will flow to Falls County and the local school and emergency districts in the form of new tax revenue.

"We develop our projects with the community in mind from the outset," stated Blake Nixon, President and CEO of Geronimo. "We value our landowner and other local relationships, and love to give back to those who welcome us in their communities. This pledge is an example of how those core company values come to life, and we couldn't be more excited to see how this project makes meaningful impact here."

Geronimo Power initiates charitable funds for each owned and operated large-scale renewable energy project. The philanthropic funds aim to engage with and contribute money to charitable and community activities and organizations within the project communities. To learn more about their commitment to communities, visit

