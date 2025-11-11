Gerosynth Labs Announces Launch of Mytulin EQ, an Advanced Equine Nutritional Supplement

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerosynth Labs, Inc., a private biotechnology company specializing in pharmaceutical preparations for oncology and regenerative health, and parent company of Mytosynth Nutraceuticals, LLC, today announced the launch of Mytulin EQ, a next-generation equine nutritional supplement designed to support immune health, cellular vitality, and performance recovery.

Developed through proprietary phytochemical research, Mytulin EQ promotes musculoskeletal strength, gastrointestinal balance, and mitochondrial rejuvenation—key factors in optimizing equine health and longevity.

"Mytulin EQ represents the culmination of years of translational research at the intersection of biotechnology and animal health," said Alisha O'Dell, CEO and Founder of Gerosynth Labs. "Our goal is to bring evidence-based, naturally derived solutions to market that advance equine wellness without the limitations often associated with traditional pharmaceuticals."

The proprietary formulation is derived from wild-harvested chaga mushrooms sustainably sourced from Alaska's Arctic Circle. The extreme climate conditions, combined with Gerosynth's breakthrough discovery in manufacturing it's formulations, produce a nutrient-dense, bioactive composition, resulting in a potent natural foundation for equine cellular support and performance optimization.

"Horses performing at a high level demand exceptional cellular recovery and immune resilience," said Dr. Kendall Willson, DVM MRCVS. "Mytulin EQ's formulation supports both performance and long-term health, giving veterinarians and trainers a valuable new tool for sustained equine wellness."

Mytulin EQ is available now at mytosynth.com in single 64 oz. pouches for $280 or three 64 oz. pouches for $540. Throughout the month of November, try it for a discounted introductory price of $220 per single pouch.

About Gerosynth Labs, Inc.

Gerosynth Labs, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions in oncology and cellular health. Through its proprietary phytochemical research and development platform, the company designs pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations that support immune function, longevity, and metabolic resilience. Gerosynth Labs is the parent company of Mytosynth Nutraceuticals, LLC, a life science subsidiary focused on translating biotechnological discoveries into sustainable, science-based products for both human and animal health. The company is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

