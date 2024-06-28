Gerresheimer: New pictures available

Gerresheimer AG

Jun 28, 2024, 02:00 ET

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
Media Contact

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
[email protected]

