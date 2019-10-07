Gerresheimer Opens Glass Innovation and Technology Center in the U.S.

DUSSELDORF, Germany and VINELAND, New Jersey, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer is driving innovation in pharmaceutical glass, primary packaging glass products, technologies and digitized processes. In the future, highly qualified engineers at the recently opened "Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center" will develop innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical sector that meet today's and future demand of the pharma industry. During a customer event with more than 100 participants the CEO Dietmar Siemssen opened the new innovation center in Vineland, New Jersey, US.

"We are leading in health and well-being delivery. We are developing first-class glass solutions to meet highest quality requirements. In our new innovation center we will bundle our glass expertise and all our experts to develop new products and technologies, together with our customers in one place. Among those enhanced value propositions for our customers are Gx Elite Glass, ready-to-fill vials, strengthened glass and much more to come," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, in his opening speech at the new Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center.

Gerresheimer has made significant investments in its production sites in the Americas over the past few years. In the Gx Glass Innovation and Technology Center, the company will intensify glass innovations as well as optimize all its processes to enable the Gerresheimer plants worldwide to make pharmaceutical glass of the highest quality. The team will work on new products, further digitization, process capabilities, camera inspection systems and much more.

Pooled development capacity

There are clear benefits to pooling development capacity at a single site: 25 experts and engineers specialized in glass technology will work together on innovation in a setting that is conducive to collaboration thanks to an open-plan office, project and meeting rooms, allowing interactive co-working with customers onsite. The innovation center is the first of its kind for Gerresheimer Primary Packaging Glass and was recently built next to the tubular glass converting plant in Vineland. Thereby the innovation center can develop new products and processes very close to a production site, involving the operational expertise of the engineers at that plant.

