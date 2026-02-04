Gerrid Smith Releases "Law Firm SEO," a Step-by-Step Guide for Attorneys Competing in Google and AI Search

The book draws on 18 years of law firm SEO experience and outlines how attorneys can build search visibility without long-term agency retainers.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerrid Smith, an SEO specialist who spent more than a decade ranking law firms nationwide, has released Law Firm SEO: How to Win in Google, ChatGPT, and Every Platform That Matters, a new book designed to help attorneys understand and execute modern search strategy in-house.

Law Firm SEO: How to Win in Google, ChatGPT, and Every Platform That Matters

The release comes as law firms face a more fragmented search landscape, where potential clients discover attorneys through Google and AI-driven platforms simultaneously. Gerrid argues that while search engine optimization has grown more complex, it has also become more accessible due to modern tools.

His first digital business failed within two years, but the experience clarified his strengths. In 2007, he launched an online personal injury lawyer directory that grew to more than 3,000 attorney listings nationwide. When a local attorney asked Gerrid to rank his website instead of selling directory placements, the result reshaped his career. Within 90 days, that firm ranked first for its primary keyword.

That engagement led to the creation of a law firm SEO agency. Between 2007 and 2020, Gerrid helped over 100 law firms rank on the first page of Google for thousands of competitive keywords across multiple practice areas. He sold the agency in 2020 and stepped away from client work.

Law Firm SEO marks Gerrid Smith's return to the legal marketing space with a practical framework based on those years of work. The book outlines the same system he used to produce rankings, updated for today's environment, where attorneys must consider traditional search and AI-generated answers.

Written for attorneys, in-house marketers, and firms evaluating their marketing spend, Law Firm SEO positions search optimization as a long-term business asset rather than a short-term tactic.

About Fortress

Fortress is an attorney SEO agency founded by Gerrid Smith. The firm focuses on sustainable organic growth through transparent strategy and execution.

