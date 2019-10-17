Gerry Goodman is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerry Goodman is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Residential Real Estate in recognition of his outstanding service as an Independent Real Estate Broker at Gerry Goodman Real Estate Services. In addition to this role, he is a highly rated Property Manager at Goodman Management Team.

The sole owner of a thriving real estate company, Mr. Goodman is dedicated to providing his clients with extensive savings as a real estate broker and property manager. Goodman Management Team residential and commercial properties in the Orange County area, offering services such as applicant screening, maintenance, evictions, and lease agreements. He hires a team of professionals who provide painting, cleaning, landscaping, and trash removal and repairs as directed or needed.



Mr. Goodman specializes in contract services for single-family homes and condominiums. He could significantly lower your monthly management fees as your property manager. Backed by three decades of real estate experience, Mr. Goodman is one of the top real estate brokers and property managers in California. A short sale expert, he has an independent real estate broker's license, providing him access to California Association of Realtors Legal documentation and Certification Approvals. An academic scholar, Mr. Goodman has an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. He has the essential knowledge and qualified team to execute nearly any task without additional costs.

Truth be told he has been so successful that clients cannot stop venerating him. In September of 2019, one client sought advice on how to stop a garage floor's disintegration, waterlogged garden, and kitchen cabinet resurfacing. Goodman Management Team provided a prompt response and expert recommendations, diagnosing and solving each problem. They were very appreciative of the professionalism and affordability. In the same month, another client raved about how impressive Mr. Goodman's real estate services were, requesting assistance with the sale of two properties. In August of 2019, another client contacted Gerry Goodman Real Estate Services, proclaiming how Mr. Goodman either fixed what was broken or made other arrangements at an affordable rate. That same month, another client, who has had property management services since 2013, wholeheartedly offered their recommendation of Mr. Goodman because he can perform most tasks without having to outsource repair men. In July of 2019, another client expressed gratitude because Mr. Goodman provided aid in an eviction and open-house processes, calling him very reliable. In June of 2019, another satisfied customer called Mr. Goodman outstanding, professional and accommodating, stating how fulfilled all important realtor steps. In May of 2019, one person stated how the real estate appraising services were very professional and cost efficacious.

Highly respected in his field, Mr. Goodman is associated with the National Association of Realtors, the largest trade association with over 1.3 million members. Increasing professional development, he is an enrolled member of the Harris Real Estate University coaching program; he also pursued his REO and BPO Specialist designation.



For more information, please visit http://www.gerrygoodman.com, http://www.goodmanmanagementteam.com, and https://www.angieslist.com/companylist/us/ca/villa-park/goodmanmanagementteam-reviews-9021767.htm.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



