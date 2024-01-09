Gersh Acquires A3's Digital and Alternative Departments

09 Jan, 2024

The acquisition of the two departments is the first major M&A announcement of 2024 and the first deal made by Gersh following an equity investment from Crestview Partners in 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gersh announced today that it has acquired the digital and alternative departments of A3 Artists Agency – its first deal as part of an expansion plan, following an equity investment by Crestview Partners in 2023. The acquisition will help accelerate Gersh's domestic and international growth and represents a renewed focus on the digital and alternative marketplace.

In the acquisition, 25 agents and a total of 45 additional staff will move to Gersh, establishing a new stand-alone digital business for the agency to be led by Jade Sherman, who joins as a senior partner and Head of Digital. The alternative additions bolster Gersh's existing Alternative department, which will be led by Alec Shankman, who joins Gersh as a senior partner and Head of Alternative, working alongside senior agent and partner Debra Goldfarb.

"We are incredibly excited about this area of growth for Gersh. Jade and Alec are wonderful leaders, and their group of seasoned agents are a great fit for us. The combined resources and expertise within the agency will unlock unparalleled opportunities for our clients," said Bob Gersh, David Gersh and Leslie Siebert, Co-Presidents of Gersh. Adding, "A3's leadership team cultivated two outstanding departments. Their demonstrated success quickly positioned them as compelling additions to the agency."

"Gersh's acquisition of A3 digital and alternative represents a key growth milestone for the agency as we continue to pursue attractive M&A and organic growth opportunities within secular growth areas of the media sector, including digital and sports media, as well as international representation," said Patrick LaValley, Principal at Crestview Partners.

"We built remarkable digital and unscripted departments and I can't wait to see what my team does in combination with Gersh," said Adam Bold, Chairman of the A3 Artists Agency.

In addition to Shankman and Sherman, senior agents moving to Gersh as part of the deal include Keith Bielory, Mark Turner, Melissa DeMarco, Sam Schmidt, Marienor Madrilejo, Jared Thompson, and Matt Sorger, among others.

While many agencies are suffering from uncertainty in the wake of last year's industry strikes, Gersh's stability continues to foster an environment of expansion for the agency. The deal is the first of multiple planned strategic initiatives for the agency which, last week, named Matt Andrée Wiltens as its Senior Vice President and Head of Global Corporate Communications.

About Gersh 
Gersh has been a force in the entertainment industry since its founding in 1949. With a commitment to excellence and hands-on representation, Gersh – a full-service agency with over 300 staff, including more than 130 agents – is the oldest agency in Hollywood. In 2023, an equity investment from Crestview Partners signaled a new era for the agency, beginning a global expansion plan. www.gersh.com

