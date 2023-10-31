GERSH IS COMMITTED TO GIVING A VOICE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH AUTISM

News provided by

Gersh Autism

31 Oct, 2023, 11:55 ET

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gersh team has recently been made aware of a scenario where a child with autism was exploited and demonized to the public. Sensationalizing and stigmatizing individuals with autism is not only unethical but also perpetuates misconceptions amongst the public.

Children with autism, like all children, deserve respect, understanding, and support. The media plays a vital role in shaping public perception and should be urged to exercise sensitivity and responsibility when reporting on individuals with autism. Portraying their actions in a fair, informed, and compassionate manner can contribute to a more inclusive and empathetic society.

We encourage the public to engage in discussions that promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusivity for individuals with autism. Together, we can create a world that values and supports the diverse experiences of all people.

Our unwavering commitment to individuals on the autism spectrum and their families has consistently demonstrated our dedication to promoting understanding, inclusivity, and support. We offer a wide range of services and programs that not only assist individuals with autism but also educate and empower our community. Our expert team provides guidance, therapy, and educational opportunities that foster personal growth and independence for those with autism. We take great pride in being a cornerstone of support, a caring resource, and creating a more compassionate and knowledgeable community that values the uniqueness and potential of every individual.

For more information or to connect with the Gersh team, please email [email protected] #WeChangeLives

www.gershautism.com

SOURCE Gersh Autism

