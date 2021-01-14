Gershman Investment Corp. Denver is pleased to welcome two new team members, Adam Kopp and Amanda Musgrave

Adam Kopp has extensive experience in affordable housing and finance, he previously led the Mercy Community Capital division of Mercy Housing (one of the nation's largest affordable housing organizations.) Mr. Kopp has his Master of Science in Real Estate and Construction Management from the Daniels College of Business, University of Denver. Mr. Kopp will be joining the team of Michael Thomas, a Managing Director in the Denver office, and (2018-2019) Co-Chair of the Housing Colorado Annual Conference.

Amanda has over twelve years of experience in affordable housing finance and contract and program compliance in affordable housing. Prior to joining GIC she worked at Signet Partners, a real estate and investment management firm, specializing in underwriting and closing that restructured 900 "Mark-to-Market" affordable properties for HUD including (223(a)7, 223(f) and 221(d)4's) and the Green Retrofit program (grants and loans) while managing the Signet's HUD Contract. She has joined the Closing team of the Denver Office.

Managing Director, Michael Thomas said, "We are very much in a growth mode and pleased to have increased our in-market talent pool with the hire of Adam and Amanda. As one of the few direct HUD/FHA lenders with local originating and underwriting in Denver, their addition means we can help more clients achieve their goals."

