Gershman Mortgage Finances Creating Affordable Units in Omaha

The loan was funded under the 221(d)(4) HUD new construction/ permanent financing program and also utilized Low Income Housing Tax Credits ("LIHTC") as a key equity source. The HUD program requires the General Contractor to pay prevailing wages for the area which also helps to boost employment and income for the labor market by creating good paying jobs in the region.

About Gershman Mortgage:

Gershman Mortgage is one of the nation's leading mortgage bankers, offering over 60 years of experience, security, and unmatched customer service in residential and commercial financing Gershman has maintained a reputation in the mortgage industry that few lenders can equal. We were one of the first lenders in the country to be MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) approved, giving the company extensive experience and a unique understanding of the HUD process. We are consistently one of the nation's leading FHA insured loan originators, having closed over $3.4B in FHA insured loans. In addition to originating and funding loans, Gershman also services our loans.

