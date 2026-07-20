Gershman Mortgage Launches 5-Day HELOC, Giving Homeowners Fast Access to Cash Without Touching Their Current Mortgage Rate

New standalone HELOC lets homeowners borrow up to $750,000 in equity

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gershman Mortgage today announced its 5-Day HELOC, a standalone home equity line of credit built for homeowners who want to put their equity to work fast, without giving up the mortgage rate they already have.

According to ICE, there's an estimated $11 trillion in home equity available to borrowers. Gershman's 5-Day HELOC gives homeowners a fast way to access it.

"Plenty of homeowners have built up real equity, and a lot of them don't want to touch their first mortgage to use it. This HELOC gives them a way to quickly tap that equity for renovations, tuition, paying down credit cards, or whatever they need," said Jeff Ogden, Senior Vice President of Production at Gershman Mortgage.

How It Works

The 5-Day HELOC lets qualified homeowners borrow up to $750,000, with term options of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. The application process is fast and straightforward. A Gershman Mortgage loan officer walks borrowers through the process and can often handle the application on their behalf. No hard credit inquiry is required to get started. Once approved, closing can follow in as few as five business days.

Homeowners are using the funds for everything from home improvements and debt consolidation to major purchases and unexpected expenses. And in many cases, the rates on a HELOC come in lower than what borrowers would pay on a personal loan or credit card.

To learn more, click here.

About Gershman Mortgage

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Gershman Mortgage is an independent mortgage lender licensed in 22 states and continues to grow its geographic footprint. The company offers a broad range of residential loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, non-QM, and HELOCs, as well as multi-family financing. Gershman Mortgage also operates as a correspondent lender. The lender is known for closing loans on time and guiding borrowers through the home financing process.

NMLS #138063 16253 Swingley Ridge Road Suite 200 Chesterfield, MO 63017 (800) 457-2357 Equal Housing Lender. This is for informational purposes only and not an offer to lend or extend credit. Subject to income and credit approval. Serving borrowers in: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin.

SOURCE Gershman Mortgage