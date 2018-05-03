Gershman Mortgage to Exhibit at Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference in May

"As experienced Healthcare ("LEAN") lenders under the FHA insured 232 non-recourse loan programs, we look forward to connecting with owners and developers looking to fix attractive interest rates for the long term," said Tom Gershman.

Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living developers and owners may contact the Gershman team for LEAN 221(d)(4): New Construction and Substantial Rehabilitation, LEAN 223(f): Acquisition and Refinance, LEAN 223(a)(7): Refinancing of an Existing FHA Insured Loan, or LEAN 241(a): Financing for Supplemental Loans.

About Gershman Mortgage:

Gershman Mortgage is one of the nation's leading mortgage bankers, offering over 60 years of experience, security, and unmatched customer service in residential and commercial financing Gershman has maintained a reputation in the mortgage industry that few lenders can equal. We were one of the first lenders in the country to be MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) approved, giving the company extensive experience and a unique understanding of the HUD process. We are consistently one of the nation's leading FHA insured loan originators, having closed over $3.4B in FHA insured loans. In addition to originating and funding loans, Gershman also services our loans.

If you would like to arrange a meeting at the conference feel free to reach out directly or set an appointment with one of us at the following:

Tom Gershman (314) 889-0610: tgershman@gershman.com

Chris Will (314) 854-9513: cwill@gershman.com

Michael Thomas (303) 953-4775: mthomas@gershman.com

